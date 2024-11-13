Safe House Project Selected for 2024 Combined Federal Campaign

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe House Project, a prominent national organization dedicated to combating human trafficking in the United States, has been selected to participate in the 2024 Combined Federal Campaign (CFC), the federal government's official workplace giving initiative. This selection marks a significant recognition for Safe House Project, providing a unique opportunity for federal employees, retirees, and military personnel to contribute to its mission through tax-deductible donations.

The CFC is one of the largest workplace giving campaigns globally, raising millions of dollars annually for thousands of charities that address critical needs. Inclusion in the CFC is highly competitive, underscoring the importance of Safe House Project's work in providing safe housing and services to survivors of child trafficking. By joining the ranks of CFC-approved charities, Safe House Project will have greater access to a nationwide donor base eager to support impactful causes.

"Being part of the Combined Federal Campaign is a tremendous honor for us," said Kristi Wells, CEO of Safe House Project. "Federal employees and retirees have shown a deep commitment to supporting vital causes, and this platform allows us to reach those who are passionate about ending child trafficking and providing a path to safety and healing for survivors."

Since its founding in 2017, Safe House Project has quickly emerged as a national leader in the fight against child trafficking. Each year, an estimated 300,000 children in the United States are victims of sex trafficking. Despite this staggering number, only a small fraction are ever identified and offered support. Safe House Project focuses on changing these odds, providing critical safe housing and essential resources that help survivors escape dangerous situations and begin the process of recovery.

Safe House Project's inclusion in the 2024 CFC aligns with its ongoing efforts to expand awareness, increase victim identification, and ensure that survivors receive the support they need. With the support of donors through the CFC, Safe House Project can continue to fund vital programs that protect and empower survivors.

An Invitation to Join the Fight Against Child Trafficking

The organization's work is grounded in a commitment to protect, place, and prosper:

Protect: Removing children from dangerous environments and ensuring their immediate safety.

Place: Providing secure, nurturing housing for survivors.

Prosper: Empowering children to recover and build a hopeful future.

By choosing Safe House Project (CFC number 21575) as their charity of choice in the 2024 CFC, federal employees and retirees can contribute directly to these critical efforts. Donations can be made through convenient payroll deductions or retiree annuities, providing steady support throughout the year.

"We invite everyone to join us in this mission," Wells continued. "Your support through the CFC will help provide safety and a second chance to countless children who need it most."

For more information on how to support Safe House Project through the 2024 Combined Federal Campaign, please contact:

Elizabeth Fields

Marketing Communications Coordinator

[email protected] | 507-769-0819

Safe House Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing safety, hope, and healing to survivors of child sex trafficking across the United States.

