S.A.F.E. Structure Designs Awarded U.S. Navy Contract for Submarine Torpedo Hatch Design, Engineering, and Manufacturing

Defense Manufacturing Company Expands Naval Engineering Capabilities Supporting U.S. Navy Undersea Warfare and Fleet Readiness Missions

LAS VEGAS, Jun. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S.A.F.E. Structure Designs, a leading American defense manufacturing and engineering company, has successfully completed a U.S. Navy contract to design, engineer, and manufacture mission-critical torpedo hatch assemblies supporting Navy submarine operations and undersea warfare capabilities.

S.A.F.E. awarded contract to design, engineer and manufacture torpedo hatches for U.S. Navy Subs

Awarded directly by the U.S. Navy, the project leveraged SAFE Structure Designs' expertise in naval engineering, precision manufacturing, quality assurance, and mission-critical military systems. The torpedo hatch assemblies were developed to meet demanding military performance requirements while supporting the operational readiness and sustainment of the Navy's submarine fleet. To learn more about S.A.F.E.'s capabilities see S.A.F.E.

The contract further expands SAFE Structure Designs' growing portfolio of defense manufacturing programs supporting U.S. military modernization, fleet sustainment, expeditionary operations, aviation maintenance, maritime infrastructure, and mission-critical military equipment.

"We are grateful for the long-standing partnership and opportunity to work alongside the United States Navy," said Johnny Buscema, President and CEO of SAFE Structure Designs. "We humbly value and feel blessed that they have placed their trust in SAFE Structure Designs to support mission-critical naval infrastructure and submarine sustainment requirements. Projects such as these demonstrate the importance of American manufacturing, engineering excellence, and trusted industry partnerships in strengthening military readiness and supporting our nation's warfighters."

SAFE Structure Designs specializes in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of custom military equipment, naval systems, aerospace support equipment, expeditionary infrastructure, maintenance platforms, transportation solutions, and mission-critical defense systems. The company supports customers across the U.S. Department of Defense, federal agencies, prime contractors, and commercial industries requiring innovative engineered solutions.

As demand continues to grow for advanced submarine support equipment, naval modernization programs, and military sustainment solutions, SAFE Structure Designs remains committed to delivering American-made products that enhance fleet readiness, operational capability, and national security.

About SAFE Structure Designs

SAFE Structure Designs is a U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing company specializing in the design, engineering, and production of mission-critical solutions for military, government, and commercial customers. With expertise spanning naval systems, aviation support equipment, expeditionary infrastructure, transportation systems, and defense manufacturing, SAFE delivers innovative turnkey solutions supporting air, land, and sea operations worldwide. To learn more about S.A.F.E. Structure Designs visit www.SAFE-2.com

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