S.A.F.E. Structure Designs Completes Critical U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Infrastructure Project at Southwest Pass

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFE Structure Designs proudly announces the successful design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation of a critical maritime navigation infrastructure system supporting the United States Coast Guard at Southwest Pass East Jetty, one of the primary entrances to the Mississippi River Delta.

S.A.F.E.'s River Rat Crew final inspection of the USCG Navigational Marker S.A.F.E. asset's used for USCG coastal tower infrastructure removal and install.

Awarded by the U.S. Coast Guard, the project required the design-build delivery of a 110-foot-long, 36-inch-diameter steel navigational tower used to support critical Aids to Navigation (ATON) equipment, including navigational reflectors and beacon lighting systems that help guide commercial and government vessels safely through the channel.

The structure was engineered, fabricated, transported, and installed by SAFE Structure Designs and driven deep below the seabed to provide long-term stability in the demanding Gulf Coast marine environment. Located at the final light station within the Southwest Pass channel, the tower serves as a vital component of the maritime transportation infrastructure supporting vessel traffic entering and departing the Mississippi River.

SAFE Structure Designs maintains a dedicated marine construction and installation division internally known as the "River Rat Crew," specializing in navigation aids, marine construction, waterfront infrastructure, offshore installations, and critical maritime infrastructure projects for federal and military customers.

"We are grateful for our long-standing partnership with the United States Coast Guard and the opportunity to work alongside the men and women who protect America's waterways," said Johnny Buscema Jr., President and CEO of SAFE Structure Designs. "We humbly value and feel blessed that the Coast Guard has placed its trust in us and continues to expand our role in supporting mission-critical infrastructure projects that contribute to maritime safety, commerce, and national security."

The successful completion of the Southwest Pass Navigation Tower further demonstrates SAFE Structure Designs' capabilities in engineering, manufacturing, marine construction, and field installation services supporting critical infrastructure, maritime operations, and government customers throughout the United States.

Media Contact:

Johnny@safe-2.com

www.SAFE-2.com

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About SAFE Structure Designs

SAFE Structure Designs is an American engineering, manufacturing, and field services company specializing in mission-critical solutions for military, government, maritime, aerospace, and industrial customers. The company provides design, engineering, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and lifecycle support services for projects throughout the United States and abroad.

For more information, visit www.SAFE-2.com

"You do not realize now what I am doing, but later you will understand." — John 13:7

Johnny Buscema Jr., President and CEO of SAFE Structure Designs

SOURCE S.A.F.E. Structure Designs