SAFE Structure Designs Launches "SAFE Rig" -- Custom-Built Peterbilt Featuring Barrett .50-Caliber-Inspired Exhaust Stacks and Faith-Driven Purpose

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFE Structure Designs, a U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing company serving defense and industrial sectors, today announced the launch of the SAFE Rig, a fully custom-built Peterbilt truck designed to represent American craftsmanship, precision engineering, and a mission rooted in faith. For more info on the SAFE Rig visit The SAFE Rig

The SAFE Rig with Johnny Buscema (Owner / President CEO SAFE Structure) and Fulvia Santoni Buscema (Owner / Business Development SAFE Structure)

Designed under the direction of Johnny Buscema, President and CEO of SAFE Structure Designs, the SAFE Rig serves as both a mobile showcase of the company's capabilities and a platform to connect with people across the country—professionally and personally. For more info on SAFE's CEO visit Johnny Buscema

Precision Engineering Meets Iconic Design

At the center of the SAFE Rig's design are its custom-fabricated exhaust stacks inspired by the Barrett .50-caliber rifle, a defining feature that reflects the level of detail and craftsmanship behind the build.

The execution of these signature components drew attention within the industry, including from Barrett, where the quality, precision, and accuracy of the replication were recognized and well received.

The SAFE Rig was featured by Barrett at SHOT Show 2026 in Las Vegas, and is expected to appear at future events, including the upcoming unveiling of Barrett's new facility.

More Than a Truck — A Platform for Purpose

The SAFE Rig was built to reflect the same principles behind SAFE Structure Designs' work: precision, durability, and intentional design—while also carrying a message beyond engineering.

Key Highlights:

Custom-built Peterbilt platform engineered for long-haul durability and performance

Signature exhaust stacks inspired by the Barrett .50-caliber rifle

Fully integrated design showcasing SAFE Structure Designs' engineering and fabrication capabilities

Mobile brand presence supporting national travel, industry events, and customer engagement

Purpose-driven build serving as both a business asset and a ministry platform

A Faith-Driven Message on the Road

Beyond its engineering purpose, the SAFE Rig also serves as a ministry—bringing a message of hope to those navigating uncertainty.

"Not everyone understands what God is doing in their life in the moment," said Johnny Buscema.

"But through faith in Jesus Christ, there's a promise that in time, it will make sense. The SAFE Rig is a way to carry that message across the country—meeting people where they are and reminding them there is purpose in the process." For a deeper foundational understanding of this message visit The SAFE Rig and Wilderness Way John 13:7

Driving Connection Across the Country

As the SAFE Rig travels nationwide, it will serve as a visible symbol of American manufacturing, faith-driven leadership, and the belief that business can be used to make a lasting impact beyond the job itself.

Media Contact:

Johnny@safe-2.com

www.SAFE-2.com

Social: @ SAFEstructure(update if needed)

About SAFE Structure Designs

SAFE Structure Designs is an American engineering and manufacturing company specializing in mission-critical support equipment, expeditionary systems, and custom-built solutions for defense and industrial applications.

Built on a foundation of precision engineering, American manufacturing, and faith-driven leadership, SAFE Structure Designs is committed to delivering solutions that serve both mission requirements and the people behind them.

SOURCE S.A.F.E. Structure Designs