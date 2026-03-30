SAFE Structure Designs Delivers Custom Naval Maintenance Stands Supporting U.S. Navy Patrol Boats at Naval Base Coronado

Adjustable maintenance platforms enhance safety, efficiency, and operational readiness for U.S. Navy maintenance teams

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFE Structure Designs , a U.S.-based defense engineering and manufacturing company specializing in mission-critical military support equipment, today announced the successful design, engineering, and production of custom naval maintenance stands deployed in support of U.S. Navy patrol boats at Naval Base Coronado.

Engineered to integrate directly with active fleet configurations, the custom stands provide a stable, secure, and highly accessible working platform for maintenance personnel performing routine service and full vessel overhauls.

SAFE's Custom Naval Maintenance Stand Supporting U.S. Navy Patrol Boats at Naval Base Coronado

Mission-Focused Engineering for Operational Readiness

U.S. Navy patrol craft operate across a wide range of maritime missions, requiring frequent maintenance access to complex hull and superstructure systems. SAFE Structure Designs developed these platforms to improve safety, reduce maintenance complexity, and increase efficiency for technicians working in demanding operational environments.

Key Capabilities and Features:

Fully adjustable design to accommodate multiple patrol boat configurations and hull geometries

Enhanced technician safety through stable, secure access platforms

Improved accessibility to critical maintenance areas across hull and superstructure

Integrated tool-trace storage systems for accountability and rapid access to mission-critical tools

Modular adaptability, eliminating the need for multiple dedicated platform systems

Rugged, mission-ready construction designed for long-term operational use

Watch a short product video at SAFE's Custom U.S. Navy Patrol Boat Maintenance Stand

Supporting the Warfighter Through Precision Engineering

"Designing equipment that supports the U.S. Navy's maintenance teams is something we take seriously," said Johnny Buscema, President and CEO of SAFE Structure Designs. For more info on SAFE's CEO visit JohnnyBuscema

"These platforms were engineered to fit each vessel precisely while creating a stable and safe working environment for technicians performing critical service and overhaul operations. Our goal is to deliver equipment that improves both safety and efficiency for the warfighters and maintenance teams who rely on it."

Program Impact

The deployment of these custom-engineered maintenance stands reinforces SAFE Structure Designs' role as a trusted provider of specialized support equipment for U.S. military platforms.

By combining precision engineering, rugged construction, and mission-driven design, SAFE Structure Designs continues to deliver solutions that enhance:

Maintenance efficiency

Operational readiness

Long-term system reliability across naval fleets

Media Contact:

Organizations seeking custom-engineered military support equipment, maintenance platforms, or expeditionary systems are encouraged to connect with SAFE Structure Designs.

SAFE Structure Designs

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.safe-2.com

About SAFE Structure Designs

SAFE Structure Designs is an American engineering and manufacturing company specializing in the design and production of mission-critical support equipment, expeditionary systems, maintenance platforms, and specialized tooling for the United States defense industry.

Working closely with Department of Defense customers, SAFE Structure Designs develops custom-engineered solutions that improve maintenance efficiency, operational readiness, and mission capability across aviation, maritime, and expeditionary environments.

Built on a foundation of American manufacturing, precision engineering, and mission-focused innovation, SAFE Structure Designs supports the evolving needs of U.S. military operations.

SOURCE S.A.F.E. Structure Designs