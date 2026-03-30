SAFE Structure Designs Engineers Pump Testing Facility for U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen

Custom-built pump house supports mission-critical rescue pump readiness for MH-60 helicopter maritime response operations

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFE Structure Designs, a U.S. engineering and manufacturing company specializing in mission-critical equipment for defense and federal agencies, announced today the successful design, engineering, and manufacturing of a custom pump testing and storage facility for the United States Coast Guard at Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen.

The purpose-built pump house was developed to support the inspection, testing, and storage of deployable rescue pumps used by Coast Guard aircrews during maritime emergency response missions throughout the Caribbean.

SAFE Pump Testing Facility for U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen

These specialized pumps are frequently deployed during search and rescue operations involving vessels that are taking on water or in danger of sinking. When maritime emergencies occur, Coast Guard crews transport the pumps via Sikorsky MH 60 Jayhawk helicopters, delivering them directly to vessels in distress where the equipment can be used to remove water and stabilize the vessel until additional rescue assistance arrives.

Because these pumps operate in harsh saltwater environments, routine testing and operational verification are critical to ensure the equipment functions properly when deployed in life-saving situations.

The newly engineered pump house provides a dedicated facility for testing and maintaining the pumps, allowing Coast Guard crews to routinely verify that each unit is fully operational and ready for immediate deployment. The facility also provides protected storage, helping reduce corrosion exposure and ensuring that mission-critical rescue equipment remains in optimal condition. Visit SAFE Structure Designs for more info on capabilities.

"Supporting the United States Coast Guard and their life-saving mission is an honor for our team," said Johnny Buscema, President and CEO of SAFE Structure Designs. "These pumps can mean the difference between saving a vessel or losing it. Ensuring they are properly tested, maintained, and ready for deployment is absolutely critical. Our goal with this facility was to provide the Coast Guard with a reliable system that helps guarantee that when crews respond to emergencies, their equipment performs exactly as expected." To learn more about SAFE's CEO visit Johnny Buscema

The pump house reflects SAFE Structure Designs' continued work developing custom-engineered operational infrastructure and specialized support equipment for U.S. military and federal agencies.

By combining precision engineering, rugged construction, and mission-focused design, SAFE Structure Designs continues to deliver equipment that supports maritime safety, rescue operations, and operational readiness for federal customers operating in demanding environments.

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SAFE Structure Designs is a U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing company that designs and produces specialized operational equipment, training systems, expeditionary platforms, and mission-critical support infrastructure for the U.S. military and federal agencies.

Working closely with Department of Defense and government customers, SAFE Structure Designs develops custom-engineered solutions that improve operational capability, safety, and mission readiness across aviation, maritime, and expeditionary environments.

Built on a foundation of American manufacturing, precision engineering, and mission-driven innovation, SAFE Structure Designs continues to support the evolving operational needs of the United States military and federal government.

SOURCE S.A.F.E. Structure Designs