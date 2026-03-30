Integrated rail-to-barge logistics system improves operational efficiency for river patrol, dredging, and mission support activities

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFE Structure Designs , a U.S.-based defense engineering and manufacturing company specializing in mission-critical support equipment and operational infrastructure, announced today the successful design, engineering, and manufacturing of a custom tramway rail system and large-scale docking platform supporting joint operations of the United States Coast Guard and the United States Army Corps of Engineers along the Mississippi River. For more info on SAFE's capabilities visit SAFE Structure Designs

SAFE Structure Designs Delivers Custom Tramway and Docking System Supporting U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mississippi River Operations

The project provides a dedicated rail-to-barge logistics system designed to transport equipment and supplies from a dry-land loading area across marshland terrain directly to a dock facility on the river. From there, equipment can be efficiently transferred onto operational barges used by both agencies for river patrol, dredging operations, infrastructure maintenance, and mission support activities.

The custom-engineered tramway system features a rail line extending from the equipment staging area across marshland to the river's edge, allowing crews to load supplies onto rail cars and transport them safely to the docking platform. Once at the dock, a dedicated operational crane system transfers cargo from the rail system onto barges—or from barges back onto the tramway for transport inland.

SAFE Structure also engineered and manufactured a large-scale docking system designed specifically to accommodate the length and operational requirements of government barge vessels operating along the Mississippi River.

The integrated system provides both agencies with a reliable and efficient method of transporting equipment across difficult terrain, eliminating the logistical challenges associated with moving heavy supplies through marshland environments.

"Projects like this require not only engineering precision but also a deep understanding of real-world operational challenges," said Johnny Buscema, President and CEO of SAFE Structure Designs. "Building infrastructure that supports the missions of the Coast Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers—especially along a river system as dynamic as the Mississippi—is something our team takes great pride in." For more info on SAFE's CEO visit Johnny Buscema

One of the major challenges during construction was the seasonal flooding of the Mississippi River, which periodically halted site access and construction activity. Despite these conditions, SAFE Structure successfully navigated the environmental challenges and delivered a fully operational system designed to withstand the demanding river environment.

The completed tramway and docking system now enables efficient equipment movement between land-based logistics areas and river-based operational vessels, strengthening the operational capabilities of both agencies responsible for maintaining navigation safety and infrastructure along the Mississippi River.

The project further demonstrates SAFE Structure Designs' ability to deliver complex custom-engineered infrastructure systems supporting federal agencies and mission-critical operations in challenging environments.

Media Contact: SAFE Structure Designs, email us at [email protected], visit our website at www.SAFE-2.

SAFE Structure Designs is an American engineering and manufacturing company that designs and produces specialized support equipment, expeditionary systems, operational infrastructure, and mission-critical platforms for the United States military and federal agencies.

Working closely with Department of Defense and government customers, SAFE Structure Designs develops custom-engineered solutions that improve operational efficiency, safety, and mission readiness across aviation, maritime, and infrastructure environments.

Built on a foundation of American manufacturing, precision engineering, and mission-driven innovation, SAFE Structure Designs continues to support the evolving operational needs of the U.S. military and federal government.

SOURCE S.A.F.E. Structure Designs