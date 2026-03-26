SAFE Structure Designs Develops Mobile Military Diver Training Tank for U.S. Army Dive Unit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Expeditionary underwater training system supports mission readiness for Army divers conducting complex underwater operations

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFE Structure Designs, a U.S. defense engineering and manufacturing company specializing in mission-critical military support equipment and expeditionary training systems, announced today the successful design, engineering, and manufacturing of a custom Mobile Diver Training Tank Module for the U.S. Army's 7th Infantry Dive Detachment, 84th Infantry Battalion, 130th Infantry Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command (8th TSC) located at Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam, Hawaii.

SAFE Mobile Diver Training Tank Module

The mobile diver training system was engineered to provide Army divers with a controlled environment to conduct realistic underwater mission training, enabling dive teams to rehearse operational scenarios and refine underwater procedures before executing missions in the field.

The custom-built diver training tank module features a large reinforced observation window, allowing instructors and safety personnel to visually monitor divers from outside the tank during training operations. This capability enhances both training oversight and diver safety while allowing instructors to evaluate performance during complex underwater exercises. For more info see a video link SAFE Mobile Diver Training Tank Module.

Designed with operational flexibility in mind, the system is fully mobile and transportable, allowing the dive training module to be relocated and deployed wherever underwater mission readiness training is required. The tank is large enough to accommodate multiple divers simultaneously, enabling coordinated dive-team exercises, underwater equipment handling, and mission-based training scenarios.

The system provides the Army dive unit with a dedicated underwater training capability that can support a wide range of operational preparation exercises, including:

Underwater mission scenario training

Diver equipment familiarization and procedural drills

Team-based underwater operations

Safety and emergency response training

Repetitive dive skill development in a controlled environment

"SAFE Structure Designs is honored to support the United States Army and the highly skilled divers of the 7th Infantry Dive Detachment," said Johnny Buscema, President and CEO of SAFE Structure Designs. "Our team was tasked with engineering a practical and reliable training platform that allows divers to safely rehearse underwater mission scenarios while instructors can observe and evaluate their performance in real time. Supporting the readiness of America's warfighters is at the core of everything we design and build."

The mobile dive training module reflects SAFE Structure Designs' continued role in developing custom-engineered defense equipment, training systems, and expeditionary support platforms for the U.S. Department of Defense. By combining rugged mobility, precision engineering, and mission-focused design, the system provides Army divers with a versatile training capability that can adapt to evolving operational requirements.

SAFE Structure Designs continues to expand its portfolio of custom military engineering solutions, supporting multiple branches of the U.S. Armed Forces with specialized equipment designed to improve training effectiveness, operational readiness, and mission success.

Media Contact:

SAFE Structure Designs

[email protected]

For more info visit our website SAFE Structure Designs

SAFE Structure Designs is a U.S.-based defense engineering and manufacturing company that designs and produces specialized support equipment, expeditionary systems, training platforms, and mission-critical tooling for the United States military and defense industry.

The company works directly with Department of Defense customers to develop custom-engineered solutions that improve operational capability, maintenance efficiency, and mission readiness for the warfighter.

Founded on the principles of American manufacturing, precision engineering, and mission-driven innovation, SAFE Structure Designs continues to deliver purpose-built systems that support the evolving needs of the U.S. military.

SOURCE S.A.F.E. Structure Designs