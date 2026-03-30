SAFE Structure Designs Engineers Custom Rescue Boat for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Shenango Dam Operations

Specialized inspection and rescue vessel supports dam safety operations at Shenango Dam in Pennsylvania

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFE Structure Design, a U.S.-based defense and engineering manufacturing company specializing in mission-critical support equipment and specialized operational platforms, announced today the successful design, engineering, and manufacturing of a custom rescue and inspection vessel for the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) supporting operations at Shenango Dam in Mercer County, Pennsylvania.

SAFE Rescue Boat being used by the United States Army Corp (USACE)

The purpose-built rescue boat was developed to assist Corps personnel responsible for dam inspection, maintenance, and operational safety oversight at the Shenango Dam facility. The vessel provides a dedicated platform for safely transporting inspection crews while allowing teams to perform critical dam infrastructure assessments on and around the reservoir.

Outfitted with specialized marine safety and rescue equipment, the vessel enables personnel to respond to a variety of potential emergency scenarios while conducting inspection activities on the water. The boat is designed to support both routine inspection operations and rapid-response rescue situations, ensuring that personnel working near the dam structure can operate with enhanced safety and preparedness.

The custom vessel incorporates multiple safety features designed specifically to protect inspection crews operating in potentially hazardous environments around large-scale water infrastructure. In addition to providing a stable inspection platform, the boat carries a range of rescue and recovery equipment capable of supporting personnel rescue operations should an emergency arise.

For SAFE Structure Designs, the project represents another example of the company's expanding capability in specialized marine engineering and custom-built operational platforms. For more info on SAFE's capability Visit SAFE Structure Design.

"Having been around boats my entire life, this project was especially exciting for our team," said Johnny Buscema, President and CEO of SAFE Structure Designs. "Designing and building vessels that support critical infrastructure and help keep crews safe on the water is something we take great pride in. It's a responsibility we approach with a strong engineering mindset and a deep respect for the mission."

SAFE Structure Designs has previously engineered and constructed other specialized marine platforms, including a highly complex floating paint barge engineered to withstand hurricane-force winds and high-sea conditions. The company maintains in-house naval architecture expertise to support advanced marine engineering projects and custom vessel design requirements.

The Shenango Dam rescue vessel further expands SAFE Structure's portfolio of custom-engineered operational systems supporting federal agencies and mission-critical infrastructure.

By combining precision engineering, rugged marine design, and mission-driven functionality, SAFE Structure Designs continues to deliver specialized equipment that enhances safety, operational capability, and infrastructure reliability for government and defense customers.

Media Contact: SAFE Structure Designs [email protected] WWW.SAFE-2.com

SAFE Structure Designs is an American engineering and manufacturing company that designs and produces specialized support equipment, expeditionary systems, custom operational platforms, and mission-critical tooling for U.S. government and defense customers.

Working closely with Department of Defense and federal agency partners, SAFE Structure develops custom-engineered solutions that improve operational readiness, safety, and mission effectiveness across a wide range of demanding environments.

Built on a foundation of American manufacturing, precision engineering, and mission-focused innovation, SAFE Structure Designs continues to support the evolving needs of U.S. military and government operations.

SOURCE S.A.F.E. Structure Designs