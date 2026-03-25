SAFE Structure Designs Transitions Patented SAFE MULE Expeditionary Logistics Platform into Production for U.S. Military Operations

SAFE MULE Capability Snapshot

System: SAFE MULE (Multi-Function Utility Loader – Expeditionary)

Mission: Expeditionary logistics, equipment transport, and rapid material handling in austere environments

Users: U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and U.S. Air Force

Environment: Forward operating bases, flight lines, expeditionary airfields, and remote operational locations

Design: Modular mission platform supporting multiple attachments and operational tasks

Status: Research and development complete — system transitioned into production

Evaluation: Demonstrated in operational environments including Naval Air Station Patuxent River (PAX River)

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFE Structure Designs today announced that the company has successfully completed research and development of the SAFE MULE (Multi-Function Utility Loader – Expeditionary) and has transitioned the patented system into production to support operational requirements across the United States military.

SAFE MULE Loading CH53 and V22

The SAFE MULE is a next-generation expeditionary logistics platform engineered to support operational missions for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. Designed for rugged environments and forward-deployed operations, the system provides military personnel with a versatile and highly mobile solution for moving, loading, transporting, and supporting mission-critical equipment in austere conditions.

The SAFE MULE platform was developed to address a critical logistics challenge faced by modern expeditionary forces—the need to move heavy equipment and mission support assets quickly in environments where traditional forklifts, loaders, or material-handling equipment cannot easily operate. To learn more about the SAFE Mule See video on the SAFE MULE

The system provides a flexible solution that enables military personnel to maneuver equipment, supplies, and support systems in forward operating locations where speed, mobility, and reliability are essential.

Following extensive engineering development, testing, and system validation, SAFE Structure has now finalized the SAFE MULE platform and begun transitioning the system into full production.

As part of its development program, the SAFE MULE system was demonstrated and evaluated in operational environments including Naval Air Station Patuxent River (PAX River)—one of the United States Navy's premier aviation test and evaluation facilities. Demonstrations highlighted the platform's ability to support expeditionary logistics operations and mission-critical equipment handling in demanding operational conditions.

SAFE Structure's engineering team designed the SAFE MULE with a modular architecture capable of supporting multiple mission sets including expeditionary logistics support, equipment transport, rapid loading operations, and forward mission support in austere environments.

With research and development now complete, SAFE Structure Designs has begun production of the SAFE MULE platform to support military customers seeking improved expeditionary logistics capabilities.

Statement from SAFE Structure President and CEO

Johnny Buscema, President and CEO of SAFE Structure Designs, commented on the milestone:

"Completing the research and development phase of the SAFE MULE and moving the system into production is a major milestone for our team. Our focus has always been to build equipment that solves real operational challenges for the men and women who serve our country.

We believe God gives us the means and ability to meet the needs placed before us, and we're honored to deliver solutions that support the mission readiness of our military."

Media Contact: SAFE Structure Designs Media Relations [email protected] www.SAFE-2.com

SAFE Structure Designs is a U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing company specializing in mission-critical military support equipment, aviation maintenance systems, and expeditionary logistics platforms for defense customers.

The company develops innovative engineering solutions that support operational readiness across U.S. military aviation, logistics, and expeditionary operations.

Built on principles of American manufacturing, faith-driven leadership, and a commitment to supporting the warfighter, SAFE Structure Designs partners with military organizations to solve complex engineering challenges and deliver reliable equipment for the field.

SOURCE S.A.F.E. Structure Designs