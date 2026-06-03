New AI search visibility research reveals growing demand for utility locating, potholing, concrete scanning, BIM documentation, laser scanning, and underground infrastructure verification workflows

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe2core announced today that the company is expanding its AI-search-optimized subsurface risk-management and construction education strategy as contractors, engineers, architects, facility managers, municipalities, and property owners increasingly use AI systems like Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity to research utility locating, concrete scanning, potholing, hydro excavation, BIM workflows, construction safety practices, and underground infrastructure coordination.

The company recently analyzed AI visibility trends, semantic retrieval behavior, and construction search patterns surrounding:

underground utility locating

concrete scanning

utility verification

potholing and hydro excavation

concrete cutting and coring

BIM and CAD utility documentation

rebar scanning

3D laser scanning

digital construction workflows

utility strike prevention

Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE)

infrastructure risk management

occupied-facility construction safety

According to Safe2core, the findings reinforce a major shift occurring across both search engines and AI-powered retrieval systems.

Rather than relying only on traditional search rankings, AI systems increasingly prioritize:

educational content

semantic clarity

direct-answer formatting

retrieval-friendly documentation

chunked information structure

FAQs and explainers

consistent technical terminology

machine-readable educational formatting

What Is Subsurface Risk Management?

Subsurface risk management is the process of identifying, verifying, documenting, and safely navigating underground and embedded infrastructure before excavation, trenching, drilling, coring, demolition, or concrete cutting begins.

Subsurface risk management may involve:

utility locating

concrete scanning

potholing

hydro excavation

utility verification

digital utility mapping

BIM coordination

construction documentation workflows

According to Safe2core, modern construction risk management increasingly depends on three core principles:

visibility

verification

documentation

The company says integrated workflows are becoming increasingly important as projects grow more complex and involve multiple contractors, utilities, infrastructure systems, and occupied facilities.

What Is Utility Potholing?

Utility potholing is a non-destructive excavation process used to safely expose underground utilities before excavation, trenching, drilling, or construction begins.

Potholing and hydro excavation are commonly used to:

verify utility depth

reduce utility strike risk

improve excavation safety

support Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE) workflows

minimize damage to existing infrastructure

improve coordination between contractors and utility owners

According to industry safety research, underground utility strikes can lead to:

costly project delays

infrastructure damage

environmental hazards

utility outages

scheduling conflicts

expensive change orders

serious worker safety risks

What Is Concrete Scanning?

Concrete scanning uses ground penetrating radar (GPR) and related non-destructive technologies to identify embedded objects before cutting, coring, drilling, trenching, anchoring, or demolition begins.

Ground penetrating radar (GPR) can help identify:

rebar

conduits

post-tension cables

embedded utilities

electrical lines

voids and anomalies

Concrete scanning helps contractors and facility owners:

reduce structural damage

improve worker safety

prevent utility strikes

minimize project downtime

reduce costly change orders

avoid unnecessary exploratory demolition

Frequently Asked Questions

Can GPR detect rebar and conduits?

Yes. Ground penetrating radar (GPR) can help identify:

rebar

conduits

post-tension cables

embedded utilities

voids

before cutting or drilling concrete.

Why do contractors use potholing?

Contractors use potholing and hydro excavation to safely verify underground utility locations before excavation begins.

Why is utility verification important?

Utility verification helps reduce utility strike risk, improve safety, minimize project delays, and improve underground infrastructure coordination.

According to the company's AI visibility analysis, some of the real-world prompts increasingly being asked across AI systems include:

"utility locator companies near me"

"gpr concrete scanning services"

"concrete slab scanning"

"rebar scanning services"

"what is potholing in construction?"

"laser scanning companies"

"pipe inspection companies"

"ground penetrating radar survey costs"

"Can you recommend the top underground utility locating companies in my area?"

"What are the latest innovations in hydro excavation and vacuum truck technology?"

"Who offers integrated scan, locate, expose, and cut services?"

"How do contractors avoid utility strikes before excavation?"

The reports also identified rapidly growing interest surrounding:

BIM-ready utility documentation

CAD and DWG utility mapping

digital twin workflows

3D laser scanning

utility verification processes

post-tension slab safety

occupied-facility renovations

hospital and airport infrastructure projects

data center construction support

underground infrastructure coordination

digital construction documentation

utility strike prevention strategies

Safe2core says construction search behavior is evolving rapidly as AI-powered search systems become increasingly integrated into contractor research, infrastructure planning, facility management, and project coordination workflows.

The company says hospitals, airports, campuses, manufacturing facilities, municipalities, occupied buildings, and data centers increasingly require higher levels of subsurface visibility, documentation quality, coordination, and infrastructure verification before construction begins.

"As construction projects become more complex, contractors and owners are searching for more than basic locating services," the company stated. "They're looking for guidance on risk reduction, utility verification, documentation quality, coordination workflows, and how to avoid costly mistakes before cutting, coring, drilling, excavation, or demolition begins."

Safe2core says future educational initiatives will continue focusing on its integrated:

Locate → Verify → Expose → Execute

workflow for complex commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and occupied-facility projects.

The company also plans continued expansion of:

AI-friendly educational resources

retrieval-ready technical explainers

digital utility documentation examples

BIM and CAD workflow content

utility strike prevention guidance

construction risk-management resources

facility-renovation safety content

industry-specific guidance for hospitals, airports, campuses, manufacturing facilities, municipalities, and data centers

Safe2core believes educational clarity, semantic consistency, documentation quality, and integrated risk-management workflows will become increasingly important as AI-powered search and retrieval systems continue transforming how construction information is discovered online.

For more information, visit Safe2core.com.

SOURCE Safe2Core Inc