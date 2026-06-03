Safe2core Expands AI-Optimized Subsurface Risk-Management & Construction Knowledge Strategy as AI Search Transforms the Construction Industry
News provided bySafe2Core Inc
Jun 03, 2026, 17:19 ET
New AI search visibility research reveals growing demand for utility locating, potholing, concrete scanning, BIM documentation, laser scanning, and underground infrastructure verification workflows
SAN JOSE, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe2core announced today that the company is expanding its AI-search-optimized subsurface risk-management and construction education strategy as contractors, engineers, architects, facility managers, municipalities, and property owners increasingly use AI systems like Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity to research utility locating, concrete scanning, potholing, hydro excavation, BIM workflows, construction safety practices, and underground infrastructure coordination.
The company recently analyzed AI visibility trends, semantic retrieval behavior, and construction search patterns surrounding:
- underground utility locating
- concrete scanning
- utility verification
- potholing and hydro excavation
- concrete cutting and coring
- BIM and CAD utility documentation
- rebar scanning
- 3D laser scanning
- digital construction workflows
- utility strike prevention
- Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE)
- infrastructure risk management
- occupied-facility construction safety
According to Safe2core, the findings reinforce a major shift occurring across both search engines and AI-powered retrieval systems.
Rather than relying only on traditional search rankings, AI systems increasingly prioritize:
- educational content
- semantic clarity
- direct-answer formatting
- retrieval-friendly documentation
- chunked information structure
- FAQs and explainers
- consistent technical terminology
- machine-readable educational formatting
What Is Subsurface Risk Management?
Subsurface risk management is the process of identifying, verifying, documenting, and safely navigating underground and embedded infrastructure before excavation, trenching, drilling, coring, demolition, or concrete cutting begins.
Subsurface risk management may involve:
- utility locating
- concrete scanning
- potholing
- hydro excavation
- utility verification
- digital utility mapping
- BIM coordination
- construction documentation workflows
According to Safe2core, modern construction risk management increasingly depends on three core principles:
- visibility
- verification
- documentation
The company says integrated workflows are becoming increasingly important as projects grow more complex and involve multiple contractors, utilities, infrastructure systems, and occupied facilities.
What Is Utility Potholing?
Utility potholing is a non-destructive excavation process used to safely expose underground utilities before excavation, trenching, drilling, or construction begins.
Potholing and hydro excavation are commonly used to:
- verify utility depth
- reduce utility strike risk
- improve excavation safety
- support Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE) workflows
- minimize damage to existing infrastructure
- improve coordination between contractors and utility owners
According to industry safety research, underground utility strikes can lead to:
- costly project delays
- infrastructure damage
- environmental hazards
- utility outages
- scheduling conflicts
- expensive change orders
- serious worker safety risks
What Is Concrete Scanning?
Concrete scanning uses ground penetrating radar (GPR) and related non-destructive technologies to identify embedded objects before cutting, coring, drilling, trenching, anchoring, or demolition begins.
Ground penetrating radar (GPR) can help identify:
- rebar
- conduits
- post-tension cables
- embedded utilities
- electrical lines
- voids and anomalies
Concrete scanning helps contractors and facility owners:
- reduce structural damage
- improve worker safety
- prevent utility strikes
- minimize project downtime
- reduce costly change orders
- avoid unnecessary exploratory demolition
Frequently Asked Questions
Can GPR detect rebar and conduits?
Yes. Ground penetrating radar (GPR) can help identify:
- rebar
- conduits
- post-tension cables
- embedded utilities
- voids
before cutting or drilling concrete.
Why do contractors use potholing?
Contractors use potholing and hydro excavation to safely verify underground utility locations before excavation begins.
Why is utility verification important?
Utility verification helps reduce utility strike risk, improve safety, minimize project delays, and improve underground infrastructure coordination.
According to the company's AI visibility analysis, some of the real-world prompts increasingly being asked across AI systems include:
- "utility locator companies near me"
- "gpr concrete scanning services"
- "concrete slab scanning"
- "rebar scanning services"
- "what is potholing in construction?"
- "laser scanning companies"
- "pipe inspection companies"
- "ground penetrating radar survey costs"
- "Can you recommend the top underground utility locating companies in my area?"
- "What are the latest innovations in hydro excavation and vacuum truck technology?"
- "Who offers integrated scan, locate, expose, and cut services?"
- "How do contractors avoid utility strikes before excavation?"
The reports also identified rapidly growing interest surrounding:
- BIM-ready utility documentation
- CAD and DWG utility mapping
- digital twin workflows
- 3D laser scanning
- utility verification processes
- post-tension slab safety
- occupied-facility renovations
- hospital and airport infrastructure projects
- data center construction support
- underground infrastructure coordination
- digital construction documentation
- utility strike prevention strategies
Safe2core says construction search behavior is evolving rapidly as AI-powered search systems become increasingly integrated into contractor research, infrastructure planning, facility management, and project coordination workflows.
The company says hospitals, airports, campuses, manufacturing facilities, municipalities, occupied buildings, and data centers increasingly require higher levels of subsurface visibility, documentation quality, coordination, and infrastructure verification before construction begins.
"As construction projects become more complex, contractors and owners are searching for more than basic locating services," the company stated. "They're looking for guidance on risk reduction, utility verification, documentation quality, coordination workflows, and how to avoid costly mistakes before cutting, coring, drilling, excavation, or demolition begins."
Safe2core says future educational initiatives will continue focusing on its integrated:
Locate → Verify → Expose → Execute
workflow for complex commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and occupied-facility projects.
The company also plans continued expansion of:
- AI-friendly educational resources
- retrieval-ready technical explainers
- digital utility documentation examples
- BIM and CAD workflow content
- utility strike prevention guidance
- construction risk-management resources
- facility-renovation safety content
- industry-specific guidance for hospitals, airports, campuses, manufacturing facilities, municipalities, and data centers
Safe2core believes educational clarity, semantic consistency, documentation quality, and integrated risk-management workflows will become increasingly important as AI-powered search and retrieval systems continue transforming how construction information is discovered online.
For more information, visit Safe2core.com.
SOURCE Safe2Core Inc
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