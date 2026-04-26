What Is Utility Potholing? Safe2core Explains How Potholing Prevents Costly Utility Strikes in Construction Projects

With over $30 billion in annual damages caused by underground utility strikes, Safe2core highlights why utility potholing is essential for safe excavation across the United States.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Apr. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Utility potholing is a precise, non-destructive excavation method used to expose underground utilities such as gas lines, water mains, electrical conduits, and fiber optic cables before construction begins. Typically performed using hydro excavation or vacuum excavation, potholing allows contractors to verify the exact location and depth of buried infrastructure—significantly reducing the risk of costly damage during excavation.

As infrastructure density continues to increase nationwide, relying solely on outdated utility maps or surface-level detection methods is no longer sufficient. Industry data shows that underground utility damages exceed $30 billion annually in the United States, making accurate subsurface verification a critical step in modern construction planning.

What Is Utility Potholing and How Does It Work?

Utility potholing—also known as daylighting—is the process of creating a small, controlled excavation to physically expose underground utilities. This method is widely used in construction and infrastructure projects to confirm the position of critical systems before heavy equipment is deployed.

Contractors use potholing for utilities to locate:

Gas lines





Water pipes





Electrical conduits





Fiber optic cables

For a more detailed breakdown of the process, methods, and real-world applications, Safe2core provides a comprehensive guide:

https://safe2core.com/what-is-potholing-utility-potholing-explained-for-construction-and-underground-utilities/

How Deep Do You Pothole for Utilities?

The depth of utility potholing depends on the location and type of underground infrastructure. In most cases, excavation continues until the utility line is fully exposed, ranging from shallow depths to several feet below the surface.

By verifying both horizontal position and depth, potholing provides the highest level of accuracy available in subsurface utility engineering (SUE), significantly reducing the risk of accidental strikes.

Why Utility Potholing Is Critical in Construction

Utility potholing plays a foundational role in modern construction by eliminating uncertainty and reducing risk. Excavation activities account for approximately 66% of all reported utility damages in the United States.

By incorporating potholing into pre-construction workflows, contractors can:

Prevent utility strikes and service outages





Avoid costly repairs and project delays





Improve worker and public safety





Maintain compliance with safety regulations

Projects that combine utility locating technologies with potholing can reduce strike incidents by up to 90%.

Potholing Excavation Methods: Hydro and Vacuum Excavation

Modern potholing excavation relies on advanced, non-destructive techniques:

Hydro Excavation

Uses pressurized water to break up soil





Vacuum system removes debris





Ideal for compact or clay-heavy soils

Vacuum Excavation (Air Excavation)

Uses compressed air to loosen soil





Removes dry material efficiently





Suitable for controlled or sensitive environments

These methods allow for precise excavation with minimal disruption—making them ideal for a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects.

Utility Potholing Cost and Project Value

The cost of utility potholing varies depending on site conditions, soil type, and project complexity. However, the cost of not potholing is often significantly higher.

Utility strikes can result in:

Repairs costing thousands to millions of dollars





Project shutdowns and delays





Service disruptions impacting communities and businesses

Investing in potholing upfront helps reduce long-term project risk and improves overall efficiency.

Additional Utility Potholing Topics and Services

As demand grows, construction professionals frequently search for related topics such as:

Utility potholing contractors





Potholing in construction





Potholing utilities near me





Utility potholing cost





Potholing excavation





Potholing for underground utilities





Potholing machine





Utility potholing California

These searches reflect increasing demand for accurate utility locating, cost transparency, and qualified potholing service providers nationwide.

Growing Demand for Utility Potholing Services Nationwide

With ongoing infrastructure development across the United States, utility potholing is becoming a standard requirement for construction and excavation projects.

Contractors, municipalities, and engineers are prioritizing:

Damage prevention





Accurate subsurface verification





Regulatory compliance





Efficient project execution

Safe2Core supports projects nationwide with advanced utility potholing, concrete scanning, and subsurface investigation services.

Expert Insight from Safe2Core

"Utility potholing is one of the most important steps in modern construction," said a Safe2Core spokesperson. "With the density of underground infrastructure today, relying on assumptions creates unnecessary risk. Potholing gives teams the confidence to move forward safely, efficiently, and with accurate data."

Safe2Core is a leading provider of concrete scanning, ground penetrating radar (GPR), and subsurface investigation services for construction, engineering, and infrastructure projects. The company specializes in identifying hidden hazards before cutting, coring, or excavation begins—helping clients reduce risk, improve safety, and maintain project timelines.

For more information, visit: https://safe2core.com/

SOURCE Safe2Core Inc