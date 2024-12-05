SafeBridge Consultants Hosts Global Potent Compound Congress and Expo©

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeBridge Consultants, a Trinity Consultants company and the leader in potent compound safety for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, today announced the inaugural SafeBridge Global Potent Compound Congress and Expo®.

The conference will be held at the W Hotel in Boston on June 10-11, 2025, bringing together the brightest minds in pharmaceutical potent compound safety with an unwavering focus on science. In the heart of the Northeastern pharmaceutical corridor, the Expo will illuminate cutting-edge innovations in drug discovery, developments in potent compound safety, and challenges and solutions in R&D and manufacturing for highly potent APIs and therapeutic products. The event will also feature speakers from drug innovators and equipment vendors; explore and exchange technologies, strategies, and capabilities; and provide immersive training opportunities.

"We have an ambition and ability to deliver solutions that enable life-altering therapies to reach patients while protecting the health and safety of workers and the environment," said Robert Sussman, Ph.D., DABT, managing director at SafeBridge Consultants. "For that reason, we curated an agenda that champions diverse perspectives and scientific exchange, and a forum to share challenges, ideas and research insights. Our goal is to connect and engage with contract manufacturing and pharmaceutical companies, EHS professionals and toxicologists, and equipment suppliers to co-create a safer, more efficient life cycle for pharmaceuticals and therapeutic products."

Since its inception in 1997, SafeBridge has cemented its reputation as the premier technical expert in evaluating potency and toxicity, and the safe handling of pharmaceutical compounds. Its Potent Compound Safety Certification, an objective and scientifically supportable assessment of a company's ability to safely handle and manufacture potent compounds, is the industry standard.

To exhibit, sponsor, and/or register for the SafeBridge Global Potent Compound Congress and Expo, visit www.safebridgegpcc.com.

About SafeBridge Consultants

SafeBridge Consultants is a leading health and safety consultancy in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Founded in 1997, the company provides services in the Potent Compound Safety Triangle®, which consists of toxicology, industrial hygiene, and industrial hygiene analytical chemistry.

About Trinity Consultants

Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm, provides services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water and ecology markets. Founded in 1974, Trinity has the technical expertise, industry depth and capabilities to help clients achieve their goals across natural and built environments.

