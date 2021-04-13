SAFEbuilt and DCRA to Continue Partnership, Expand Services

SAFEbuilt has provided DCRA with on-demand building plan and zoning review services for more than two years. These services are integral to DCRA's Velocity Review Program, a fast-track plan review process designed to accelerate permit approval.

"SAFEbuilt has quick turnaround times, which gives our team more breathing room for processing plans," says Christopher Bailey, Deputy Building Official for DRCA. "We are committed to providing our builders with a fast, seamless process without compromising our safety standards. Our partnership with SAFEbuilt helps us achieve that."

DCRA initially contracted SAFEbuilt to help solve its permitting volume and backlog challenges. These pains frustrated customers, but DCRA lacked the budget to staff a full-time in-house team that could accommodate the increase in permit activity.

SAFEbuilt's team handles both remote and in-person tasks in areas including plumbing, electrical, fire protection, and zoning. The team includes structural engineers, mechanical reviewers, architects, and more.

SAFEbuilt is one of the few providers in the Washington, D.C. area to offer zoning review support.

"That really put us in a different league," says Steve Nero, Managing Director of Business Development for SAFEbuilt. "We are able to utilize our extensive network of resources and hit the ground running on a variety of projects."

SAFEbuilt was recently selected to perform transportation reviews for DDOT (District Department of Transportation) and will begin reviews in the very near future.

SAFEbuilt's Chief Revenue Officer Joe DeRosa applauds the DCRA team, "Our respective teams have done an outstanding job of collaborating to identify innovative solutions that have reduced turnaround times, while improving customer service levels. We're proud to have accomplished such dramatic improvements for DCRA all while working within the allocated budget.

