SAFEbuilt Awarded IDIQ for Professional Plan Review Services in DC

LOVELAND, Colo., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, SAFEbuilt completed contract negotiations with the District of Columbia's Department of Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) to provide on-demand Building Plan and Zoning Review Services.

Under this contract, SAFEbuilt will perform as needed plan and zoning review services, including but not limited to structural and non-structural building, mechanical, plumbing, electrical, fire, accessibility, green/energy, solar and permit intake review. In addition, SAFEbuilt will provide all plan review services according to blueprint, fire safety standards, as well as rough, final and pre-pour inspections on large commercial and new construction projects.

We look forward to this new partnership with DCRA and the opportunity to support the growth of the community. Given the high level of activity in the District's current building department, SAFEbuilt will dedicate numerous full-time employees to support this contract. Operational commencement is estimated to begin early July.

About SAFEbuilt

Founded in 1992, SAFEbuilt supports municipal governments and public and private corporations with community transformation services including expert and professional community development, infrastructure, and maintenance services to over 1,000 communities across 24 states. SAFEbuilt offers customized solutions that are built to fit their client's development needs including stabilizing budgets, maximizing efficiencies, improving customer services, and adaptable staffing.

