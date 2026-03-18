SAFEbuilt Partners with Bermuda on Electronic Plan Review

LOVELAND, Colo., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFEbuilt has entered into a new international partnership with the Government of Bermuda's Department of Planning to provide supplemental electronic plan review services. The partnership is designed to provide additional support to supplement the strong team already in place, helping the Department expand capacity, reduce permit backlog pressure, and continue serving residents efficiently and responsibly.

As Bermuda continues taking steps to reduce delays in the permitting process, this partnership provides the Department of Planning with added electronic plan review capacity while keeping local oversight and decision-making fully in place. SAFEbuilt is not replacing the existing team or introducing artificial intelligence into the review process. Every review is performed electronically by experienced code professionals using their training, certifications, and deep knowledge of applicable codes.

Bermuda's building code framework follows the strict guidelines established by the International Code Council, making strong technical expertise especially important in the review process. SAFEbuilt's team is well equipped to support that work. The company holds 37 Master Code Professional (MCP) certification professionals and more than 3,414 combined ICC certifications, one of the largest concentrations of ICC credentials within a company in the United States.

"Bermuda has a strong team and a clear commitment to serving the public well," said Victoria L. Cordeiro, MCIP, Director of the Department of Planning. "This partnership gives the Department added support at an important time. It allows us to expand review capacity, respond more effectively to resident needs, and maintain the quality and consistency that our planning process requires."

SAFEbuilt's electronic plan review services give the Department of Planning the elastic capacity it needs to manage demand more effectively while maintaining the high standards already in place. By providing technical review support in an electronic format, the Department can move applications more efficiently without compromising quality, rigor, or public trust.

"This partnership is all about providing additional support to supplement the great team already in place," said Steve Nero, Vice President of Business Development at SAFEbuilt. "The Department of Planning remains fully in charge, and our role is to help expand review capacity, reduce delays, and support timely service for the people of Bermuda through experienced electronic plan review professionals."

The partnership reflects a practical approach to meeting resident needs while preserving the integrity of the review process. With electronic delivery and 100 percent human-led reviews, SAFEbuilt is helping the Department of Planning strengthen service levels and provide timely support where it is needed most.

About SAFEbuilt

SAFEbuilt is a community development services company offering multidisciplinary building and professional services expertise in 41 states and the District of Columbia. The company employs approximately 1,500 employees serving more than 2,000 customers nationwide. SAFEbuilt offers the broadest array of community development services, anchored by a sophisticated technology stack built to fit each customer's needs and supported by a deep bench of ICC-certified professionals.

This includes stabilizing budgets, maximizing departmental efficiencies, improving customer experience, and accelerating both the speed to revenue for municipalities and developers. To learn more, visit SAFEbuilt.com. The SAFEbuilt family comprises eight subsidiary partners, each of which aligns with our core values and our commitment to delivering exceptional service to the communities we support.

Calvin, Giordano & Associates | Interwest | Winston Services, Inc. | M.T. Causley | MTCI Private Provider Services | Dal-Tech Engineering | PMCA | Weintraub Engineering

SOURCE SAFEbuilt