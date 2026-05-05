SafeLease and Tenant Inc. Announce API Integration

The integration automates tenant insurance enrollment and continuously monitors coverage within Tenant Inc.'s platform, maximizing the share of tenants enrolled and keeping coverage in place at all times without added workload.

IRVINE, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant Inc. and SafeLease, a leading provider of tenant protection and insurance for the self-storage industry, today announced the integration of their technology platforms. The integration makes SafeLease's automated tenant coverage solutions directly available within Tenant Inc.'s Hummingbird Property Management Software (PMS), giving operators a turnkey path to higher compliance and additional recurring NOI.

Built through the Nectar API, Tenant Inc.'s open developer platform, the integration enables automated enrollment at move-in and continuous monitoring of tenant coverage status — keeping more tenants enrolled and coverage in force for the full lease without manual effort. Tenants with qualifying third-party policies can submit proof of coverage to SafeLease for automated review, preserving tenant choice while keeping compliance high. Every active policy generates monthly revenue share for the operator — a predictable income stream that requires no manual work to maintain.

"Operators expect platforms that integrate with the tools and partners that fit their business, not platforms that lock them in," said Lance Watkins, CEO at Tenant Inc. "This partnership with SafeLease delivers exactly that — maximizing enrollment, staying compliant with lease requirements, and adding monthly revenue share without manual effort. It's a great example of what open, operator-first platforms can build together."

Self-storage operators face pressure to do more with leaner teams, and integrations like this eliminate manual touchpoints while improving the tenant experience. SafeLease's account managers work alongside operators to optimize their coverage programs, combining automation with expert guidance.

"SafeLease and Tenant Inc. are both built on the same belief — that operators deserve modern technology that actually works for them," said Nate Kinet, CRO at SafeLease. "This integration is a natural result of two platforms that share that same vision. We're proud to be building the future of this industry alongside a team as committed to innovation as Tenant Inc."

SafeLease and Tenant Inc. are jointly committed to advancing technology that helps self-storage operators protect their properties, reduce uninsured tenant exposure, and grow their net operating income in an increasingly competitive market.

About SafeLease SafeLease is a leading provider of tenant insurance and tenant protection for self-storage facilities. More than 4,000 self-storage facilities trust SafeLease's technology-driven approach to maximize tenant enrollment, revenue potential, and claims management. SafeLease is headquartered in Austin, TX, and works with commercial real estate owners across the United States. Learn more at safelease.com.

About Tenant Inc. Tenant Inc. offers a cloud-based, all-in-one vertical SaaS technology solution, purpose-built for the self-storage industry. Tenant Inc. provides a single platform of storage facility management software, storage rental websites, marketing, payment processing, data analytics, and other technology solutions that give self-storage operators everything they need to run their business efficiently across point of sale, operations, and online rentals. To learn more, please visit tenantinc.com.

SOURCE Tenant Inc.