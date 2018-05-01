Safer Results with Drug-Free Zoria® Lash Intensifying Serum from OCuSOFT®

Presently, there is some confusion in the marketplace due to FDA regulation between cosmetic ingredients and drug ingredients. Many cosmetic over-the-counter (OTC) formulas continue to use unapproved prostaglandin analog ingredients such as isopropyl proclostenate, decloro dihydroxy difluoro ethycloprostenolamide, and cloprostenol isopropyl ester, which are closely linked chemically to approved prescription drug ingredients (bimatoprost) thus subjecting users to potential side effects. There are no safety studies with such unapproved prostaglandin analogs. A recently filed class action lawsuit is an example where users of some cosmetic OTC eyelash enhancers containing unapproved prostaglandins experienced side effects normally associated with drug formulas. These include: eye irritation, iris color change, inflammation, and/or eye pressure changes. Upper eyelid sulcus deepening or orbital fat loss has also been reported resulting in a sunken, "hollow" eye appearance.

Non-prescription Zoria® Lash Intensifying Serum is a clinically proven, drug-free OTC formula that is non-irritating and delivers noticeable results without the potential side effects associated with other lash-enhancement products. Zoria® contains polypeptides in a patented formulation that work on all three phases of the eyelash growth cycle to strengthen, nourish and condition the eyelashes so that they will remain in their natural growing cycle longer. The result is the appearance of naturally thicker, darker, longer-looking eyelashes.

Troy Smith, Vice President Professional and Technical Relations OCuSOFT® states, "Just as we have marketed products that help maintain healthy eyelids, we also understand the importance of healthy, fuller, longer-looking eyelashes. As such, Zoria® Lash Intensifying Serum contains no prostaglandins and has NO SIDE EFFECTS." For more information about Zoria® Lash Intensifying Serum or OCuSOFT Inc., please visit www.ocusoft.com or call (800) 233-5469.

