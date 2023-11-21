Safes And Vaults Market size to increase by USD 1.61 billion from 2022 to 2027; Increase in commercial bank branches to drive the growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

21 Nov, 2023, 18:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The safes and vaults market size is expected to grow by USD 1.61 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (Banking and Non-banking), product (Cash management safes, Depository safes, Vaults and vault doors, Gun safes and vaults, and Others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Safes and Vaults Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Safes and Vaults Market

An increase in commercial bank branches is notably driving market growth. With the global increase in population and urbanization, banks are being encouraged to expand their presence in urban areas. Further, many banks are opening their branches in rural and sub-urban areas owing to the significant population that resides there. Thus, the growth in bank branches globally will boost the demand for lockers. Also, banks, especially those in advanced nations, will invest in advantageous, new-generation lockers to guarantee the highest level of security. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View PDF Sample 

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the safes and vaults market: Acme Safe Co., ALPHA INDUSTRIES (PVT) LTD., Alpha Safe and Vault Inc., American Rebel Holdings Inc., American Security, BJARSTAL sarl, Blue Dot Safes Inc., Bode Panzer GmbH, Brown Safe Manufacturing Inc., Bumilsafe Mfg. Co., CMI Safe Co., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Gunnebo AB, Hayman Safe Co. Inc., INKAS Group of Companies, ISM, Kumahira Co. Ltd., Falcon Safe Marketing Sdn Bhd, and Access Security Products Ltd.
  • Safes and Vaults Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 4.9% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend 

  • Automation in safes and vaults is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. 
  • Globally, various automation technologies are rapidly advancing in the industrial, healthcare, and other sectors.
  • The emergence of automation technologies is largely influenced by the reduction of human effort and the improvement of inaccuracy.
  • Manufacturers of safes and vaults are also incorporating automated solutions into their products to provide more security and convenience, m

 Challenges

  • The high cost of safes and vaults and the low rate of repurchase are major challenges hindering the market growth. 
  • Manufacturing companies are integrating advanced technologies like alarm systems, sophisticated locks, and surveillance systems in their products to expand the safety and security provided by safes and vaults.
  • Although integrating such technologies enhances the security provided by these products. 

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

  • The banking segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The number of bank branches and ATM installations is being driven by the expanding global population and the growing number of people with bank accounts globally. 

 Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample Report

Related Reports:

The industrial safety gates market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 131.9 million.

The personal safety alarms market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 84.7 million.  

Safes And Vaults Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1.61 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.9

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

The marine scrubber market size to grow by USD 12 billion from 2022 to 2027; The growth in global seaborne trade is notably driving the market growth- Technavio

The marine scrubber market size to grow by USD 12 billion from 2022 to 2027; The growth in global seaborne trade is notably driving the market growth- Technavio

The marine scrubber market size is expected to grow by USD 12 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will be...
Industrial Pump Rental Market size to grow by USD 1.76 billion from 2022 to 2027; Increasing benefits of pump rental services to drive the growth- Technavio

Industrial Pump Rental Market size to grow by USD 1.76 billion from 2022 to 2027; Increasing benefits of pump rental services to drive the growth- Technavio

The industrial pump rental market is expected to grow by USD 1.76 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.