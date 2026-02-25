SafeSport Announces Mark Scott as Chair of the Board of Directors

Former Chair, Paralympian April Holmes, named Board Chair Emeritus

DENVER, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center) today announced that Mark Scott will serve as Chair of the Board of Directors. Scott first joined the Board in March 2025 and was a member of the Finance Committee.

Scott succeeds Paralympic gold medalist April Holmes. Holmes spent the last nine months as the Center's interim Chief Executive Officer during the recent executive leadership search, and will now serve as Board Chair Emeritus.

"As the Center charts the course for its next chapter, Mark's leadership and decades of experience in business development will guide the Center's long-term strategy for growth and sustainability," said Olympic gold medalist Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, Chief Executive Officer at the Center. "I thank fellow athlete, April Holmes, for giving of her time and talent to lead the Center's Board of Directors and also hold steady the reigns during the Center's leadership transition."

Scott brings extensive leadership experience in finance and business development as well as a deep commitment to community service.

"As a dad who watched his daughters grow up and thrive as young athletes, SafeSport's mission is personal to me," said Board Chair Mark Scott. "I am ready to step into this leadership role to help shepherd SafeSport into its next era with a focus on excellence, efficiency, and enhanced resources."

"It has been an honor to serve as Board Chair and then as interim CEO for the U.S. Center for SafeSport," Board Chair Emeritus and Paralympic gold medalist April Holmes said. "Having worked closely with Mark, I know he is the right person to step into this role to help propel SafeSport forward. I will remain in SafeSport's corner and will continue my mission to champion athlete safety at every level."

The Center's volunteer Board of Directors provides governance of the Center, setting the strategic direction and ensuring organizational policies and priorities align with the mission.

About Mark Scott

A seasoned executive with extensive leadership experience, Mark Scott brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong passion for community service to the organization. Since retiring as an executive with Intrado, Scott leads a boutique advisory firm that serves the Private Equity industry. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a commitment to guiding organizations through complex challenges, leveraging his expertise in strategy, operations, and governance. Scott has an impressive history of serving in advisory and board roles. He has been a valued advisor at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children® and the US Conference of Mayors, contributing to efforts that create meaningful impact across the nation. For 16 years, he chaired a Colorado-based 501(c)(3) philanthropic organization and was instrumental in launching an Intrado Executive MBA program at the University of Denver for high-potential Intrado employees. Additionally, Scott served as a Trustee for the Intrado 401(k) organization. Scott resides in Colorado with his wife, Jacqueline, and is the proud parent of twin daughters.

About April Holmes

April Holmes is a Paralympic gold medalist, speaker, and executive coach who speaks out regularly about her experiences overcoming adversity to achieve athletic success. After losing part of her left leg in an accident in 2001, she rebounded to become one of the century's most accomplished athletes with four Paralympic Games appearances, three Paralympic medals (one gold, two bronze), six World Championship medals, and more than a dozen world and U.S. record performances in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and long-jump events. She is the co-founder and CEO of HeroHangout, an online learning community for mentoring, engaging, and empowering youth through life experiences.

Need for Abuse Prevention in Sport

The U.S. Center for SafeSport is the nation's only independent organization dedicated to ending sexual, physical, and emotional abuse in U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sport. The Center emerged in response to high profile cases of sexual abuse of minor athletes within Olympic and Paralympic sport in the mid-2010s. With the mission of making athlete well-being the centerpiece of the nation's sport culture, the Center has since been setting safety policies, and receiving, investigating, and resolving complaints of abuse and misconduct. The Center also serves as an educational resource for sports organizations at all levels, from recreational sports organizations to professional leagues.

With the goal of ensuring athletes within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement are safe, supported, and strengthened, the Center:

Establishes safety policies, including the SafeSport Code and the Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies (MAAPP).

Investigates and resolves allegations of abuse and misconduct and levies sanctions, including temporary and permanent bans from Olympic and Paralympic Sport.

Delivers comprehensive abuse prevention education within and outside of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement.

Implements a comprehensive audit and compliance function over all National Governing Bodies (NGBs) within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement to ensure adherence to safety, abuse prevention, and accountability standards.

About the U.S. Center for SafeSport

The Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act of 2017 codified the U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center), as the nation's safe sport organization. It furthered the Center's independence while underscoring its authority to hold individuals accountable. It also charged the Center with developing policies, procedures, and training to prevent abuse and misconduct in sport.

In October of 2020, the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020 became law, even further strengthening the Center's independence and oversight functions while mandating minimum funding requirements for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

The Center opened its doors in March of 2017.

Reporting and Resources

Report here to the U.S. Center for SafeSport if you have experienced abuse or misconduct—or if you have reasonable suspicion of abuse or misconduct—inflicted by someone in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement. You can also leave a message by calling the Center at: 833-587-7233.

RAINN's 24/7 online hotline is available for crisis intervention, referrals, or emotional support at any time. You can also call RAINN at: 800-656-HOPE (4673).

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support at 988lifeline.org or by calling 988.

