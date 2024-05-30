Safety and Efficacy of Lidocaine and Collagen in Wound Care

RegeneCare HA™ and TripleHelix™ data from the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care

MESQUITE, Texas, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MPM Medical, a developer and distributor of advanced wound care products, has presented new data on two flagship products—TripleHelix™ Collagen, a 100% Type I Bovine Collagen, and RegeneCare HA™, a 2% Lidocaine Hydrogel with an aloe vera base containing collagen and hyaluronic acid.

MPM Medical Unveils New Branding

Studies have highlighted the TripleHelix™ collagen powder's ability to reduce erythema and edema, as well as provide a greater reduction in wound size when compared to the standard wound dressing. RegeneCare HA™ was noted as not significantly increasing the risk for lidocaine toxicity. The study also suggests that RegeneCare HA™ is a preferable alternative to topical lidocaine to control pain and promote wound healing.

The data and new branding were showcased at the 2024 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring Conference in Orlando, Florida. Posters are now available online:

Caitlin Crews-Stowe, Ph.D., MPH, CPH, CIC, CPHQ, VA-BC, presented the data and noted, "Chronic wounds have been called our 'silent epidemic'. Finding a safe and effective alternative to traditional dressings to treat these wounds, as well as stagnant and hard-to-heal wounds, is crucial. We are thrilled to share the results on TripleHelix."

Nathan Lavalle, CWCMS, MPM Medical National Sales Manager adds, "The wound care professionals that we serve care tremendously about their patients. They are in dire need of safe and effective solutions for patients with painful wounds. We are proud to offer them a proven and unique product with RegeneCare HA".

To learn more about these studies and the unique, advanced wound care products offered by MPM Medical, join Dr. Stowe and Nathan this summer for a complimentary webinar over safety and efficacy data:

Date/Time: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 11:30 am CDT

Thursday, July 11, 2024, Costs: Healthcare professionals can register for free here.

In addition to showcasing new data, MPM Medical was featured as a new product spotlight and unveiled its new corporate branding and product packaging. The new packaging, as well as new ExcelSAP™ silicone super absorbent dressing sizes, will be available later this year. View the entire advanced wound care product line on MPM Medical's new website, mpmmed.com.

About MPM Medical

Since 1992, MPM Medical has been dedicated to the development and distribution of Medical Products that Matter™. With a focus on innovation in the advanced wound care industry, MPM Medical collaborates with clinicians and surgeons to pioneer new and enhanced products that significantly impact patient outcomes such as the 100% Type I Bovine Collagen line, ACM Surgical™, MetaMatrix™, and TripleHelix™ Wound Care Collagen. All sales specialists are certified wound care experts and samples are always complimentary, including well-known brands like RegeneCare HA™, ExcelSAP™, SilverMed™, CoolMagic™, and DryMax™. MPM Medical is committed to advancing healthcare through excellence in product development, quality, and service. Visit mpmmed.com to learn more.

About TripleHelix™ Wound Care Collagen

TripleHelix™ Wound Care Collagen is a 100% Type I Bovine Collagen available in powders, pads, and rope formats. TripleHelix™ is indicated for Partial- and Full-Thickness Wounds, Pressure (Stage I-IV) and Venous Ulcers, Ulcers Caused by Mixed Vascular Etiologies, Venous Stasis and Diabetic Ulcers, First- and Second-Degree Burns, as well as Cuts, Abrasions, and Surgical Wounds. Visit the product page to learn more.

About RegeneCare HA™ 2% Lidocaine Hydrogel

RegeneCare HA™ is a unique aloe vera-based hydrogel containing 2% lidocaine, collagen, and hyaluronic acid. RegeneCare HA™ reduces pain and inflammation while helping to break the itch-and-scratch cycle. It is available in gel and spray formats. Visit the product page to learn more.

CONTACT:

Marissa Ransdell, MBA

[email protected]

SOURCE MPM Medical