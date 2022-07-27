Safety Light Curtain Market worth $1.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety Light Curtain Market is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2022 to USD 1.4 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Rise of digital platforms in manufacturing industries is the major driver for the safety light curtain market. Moreover, increased used of robots in packaging industry, and stringent workplace safety regulations further plays a key role in driving the growth of the safety light curtain market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=173496576

Browse in-depth TOC on "Safety Light Curtain Market"

117 – Tables

47 – Figures

201 – Pages

Type 4 segment to hold the larger size of safety light curtain market during the forecast period.

The type 4 segment is expected to account for the larger size of the safety light curtain market throughout the forecast period. Type 4 safety light curtains are based on redundant automatic cross-checking architecture, which allows immediate failure detection with low response time. The control unit in a type 4 safety light curtain is more technologically advanced than that in a type 2 safety light curtain. Further, the increasing incidence of accidents in industries and mandatory government regulations and compliance requirements with safety standards are boosting the adoption of safety light curtains.

Control unit segment expected to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The safety light curtain market for control unit segment is expected to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The major reason for the fastest of control unit is the fact that ensures better operating connectivity with other safety devices. Control Unit is the electronic circuit programmed with programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and other components to determine the sequence and modulation of LEDs and match them with those of the photoelectric cells. It also detect any deviation caused in the system if any object enters the curtain of light beams; a control unit is responsible for periodically detecting internal faults in the circuitry. If the control unit detects an internal fault in any component of a safety light curtain, such as LEDs or photoelectric cells, the safety light curtain goes into lockdown.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=173496576

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the safety light curtain market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the safety light curtain market throughout the forecast period. It is further expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2022 to 2027. Asia Pacific has been a major contributor to the growth of the overall safety light curtain market as this region is emerging as an important hub for automotive manufacturing. Automotive is one of the prominent industries in Asia Pacific, owing to the presence of global automotive giants and the increasing demand for automobiles by an ever-growing population with high disposable income in this region. In the automotive industry, manufacturing processes are usually automated, which involves the use of robotics and other automation equipment. The safety of workers and equipment is a prime factor for these manufacturing companies. These factors are driving the growth of the safety light curtain market in this region.

Key players in the safety light curtain market are OMRON (Japan), KEYENCE (Japan), SICK (Germany), Rockwell Automation (US), Pepperl+Funch (Germany), Panasonic (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Datalogic (Italy), Banner Engineering (US), Balluff (Switzerland), Smartscan (UK), Leuze Electronic (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), EUCHNER (Germany), IDEC (Japan), Pilz (Germany), ifm electronic (Germany), Wenglor Sensoric (Germany), Schmersal (Germany), Rockford Systems (US), Contrinex (Switzerland), Orbital Systems (India), Pinnacle Systems (US), HTM Sensors (US), and ISB (Canada).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=173496576

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Functional Safety Market by System (ESD, F&G, TMC, BMS, HIPPS, SCADA, DCS), Device (Safety Sensors, Safety Controllers, Programmable Safety Systems, Safety Switches, Emergency Stop Devices), Sales Channel, Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Process Automation and Instrumentation Market by Instrument (Field Instruments, Process Analyzers), Solution (PLC, DCS, SCADA, HMI, Functional Safety, MES), Industry and Region (2022-2027)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/safety-light-curtain-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/safety-light-curtain.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets