Safety Products Global Launches FoodProtect™ Series to Close a Gap Most Food Safety Plans Don't Know They Have

New portfolio from Klever™, PHC®and Slice® gives food manufacturers a single source to control biological, chemical and physical contamination risk from the cutting tools already on their lines.*

IRVINE, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety Products Global (SPG) today announced the launch of the FoodProtect™ Series, a controlled cutting system purpose-built for food processing and manufacturing facilities. Combining safety cutters and accessories from Klever™, PHC® and Slice®, FoodProtect gives food safety, quality assurance and operations teams a single, standardized way to manage the cutting tools used on the line every day, and the hazards that come with them.

Food manufacturers don't set out to buy knives. They set out to make food that is safe to eat. Yet most HACCP plans identify cutting-related risk without ever specifying the tool, leaving a documented gap between what a facility's food safety plan requires and what's actually in workers' hands. FoodProtect was built to close that gap.

"Your HACCP plan identifies hazards. Your cutting tools should too," said Jarrod Streng, President and CEO of Safety Products Global. "Cutting happens everywhere, and the risk it carries to product integrity and to the people doing the work, has gone largely unmanaged. FoodProtect gives manufacturers a way to manage that risk in their food safety plan and control the controllable."

Built to Cover Every Hazard, From a Single Source

FoodProtect unifies Klever, PHC and Slice into the most complete safety knife portfolio in the industry, 22 NSF-certified and metal-detectable SKUs at launch. No single brand or product covers all of it alone. The combined portfolio is what's designed to address all three hazard categories defined under HACCP, biological, chemical and physical, within one standardized system:

Food Hazard Prevention: Metal-detectable blades and handles, NSF-certified designs for Food Zone and Non-Food Zone use, and KLEEN® antimicrobial protection (ISO 22196 certified) give manufacturers tools that can be documented as preventative controls in a written food safety plan.

Worker Protection: Concealed-blade designs limit exposure at the point of highest laceration risk. Cuts and lacerations account for 30% of all workplace injuries, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation, with an average cost of $46,000 per claim, according to OSHA. Klever cutters are Made in USA, reducing supply chain risk alongside injury risk.

Enterprise Consolidation: FoodProtect is designed to let facilities replace dozens of unsafe, inconsistent utility knives with a standardized set of safety cutters, simplifying procurement and improving facility-wide compliance across shifts and locations.

Two Product Heroes, Two Ownable Firsts

The launch is anchored by two products SPG believes no competitor currently matches. The Klever ExcelXD® MD is the only metal-detectable concealed safety cutter with Smooth-Kut™ technology, rated to cut double-wall corrugate. The proprietary Smooth-Kut technology helps prevent corrugate from clogging the blade for a faster, more ergonomic cut. The PHC Metal Detectable Coil Lanyard gives workers up to four feet of flexibility and reach while reducing the risk of dropped or misplaced tools on the line. Both are available now.

Availability

The FoodProtect Series is available now globally through SPG's distribution network, including most major distributors. More information is available at https://foodprotect.safetyproducts.global/.

About Safety Products Global

Safety Products Global (SPG) is the parent company of Klever™, Slice®, and Pacific Handy Cutter® (PHC®) brands, three complementary brands leading the shift from traditional cutting tools to safer, smarter alternatives in industrial, commercial, and consumer environments. Headquartered in Irvine, California with manufacturing capabilities in California and Michigan, SPG Partners with the leading distributors, globally, with award winning quality and service, to equip organizations with the tools, training, and confidence to make safer decisions every day. For more information, visit www.safetyproducts.global.

SOURCE Safety Products Global