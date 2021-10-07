SAFnet Powers Next-Gen Broadband Delivery with Harmonic's Virtualized PON Solution

"Harmonic's unique multi-access, virtualized edge cloud approach to PON gives us the confidence to deliver ultra-fast, reliable internet services to our subscribers and support high-bandwidth applications such as VR and low-latency gaming," said Jørgen Steen Jensen, chief executive officer at SAFnet. "By unlocking the power of the cloud and moving network functions closer to the edge, we have optimized our network resources and successfully alleviated bottlenecks caused by surges in network traffic."

SAFnet has deployed Harmonic's CableOS Platform in a converged PON and HFC DOCSIS architecture. With the Harmonic solution, SAFnet has an agile, scalable and environmentally sustainable infrastructure that can adapt to changing network requirements and bandwidth demands. The CableOS Platform enables SAFnet to support PON and DOCSIS with a unified software, provisioning and management solution, ensuring the infrastructure is future-ready for 10G. Harmonic's CableOS Central analytics with AI offers real-time network visibility to improve SAFnet's broadband service quality and network performance. Harmonic's value-added reseller Infowise provided integration services, assuring seamless deployment.

"Right now, a major broadband network transformation is underway as we collectively move towards multigigabit connectivity. Harmonic is well positioned to boost the 10G revolution through multi-access, virtualized edge cloud and PON capabilities on our CableOS Platform," said Gil Katz, senior vice president, cable access business operations at Harmonic. "CableOS sets SAFnet on track for next-gen broadband service delivery with market-leading software and high-performance network edge devices capable of delivering 10G symmetric speeds."

Harmonic will showcase its groundbreaking converged PON and HFC DOCSIS solutions during the virtual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021, Oct. 11-14. To learn more about Harmonic's participation in the event and to schedule a meeting, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/cable-access/scte/. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

