With 20+ years of driving growth and commercialization in healthcare,

Baim brings a proven track record of developing revenue-producing strategies

BALTIMORE, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (Sage), a national healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm, today announced the appointment of senior healthcare executive Jason Baim as head of the company's strategy practice. In this role, Baim will lead the firm's growth strategy and advisory services, guiding clients through an increasingly complex healthcare landscape with data-driven insights and actionable growth strategies.

Sage Growth Partners Appoints Veteran Healthcare Strategist Jason Baim as Head of Firm’s Strategy Practice.

"As Healthcare technology companies and provider organizations are under increasing pressure to differentiate their offerings and increase revenue, the importance of innovative and dynamic growth strategies cannot be overlooked," said Dan D'Orazio, CEO, Sage Growth Partners. "Jason brings deep experience across strategy, innovation and commercialization —and a reputation for turning insight into action, and action into growth."

Prior to joining Sage, Baim served as president of the care & outcomes business at Radicle Health, a provider of healthcare and human services software. Before that, he was chief strategy & corporate development officer at Net Health, a market-leading, growth equity-backed provider of specialty EHR solutions, where he led M&A, market expansion initiatives, and strategic planning. Earlier in his career, he held product leadership roles at TeleTracking Technologies and Dell/EMC. He earned his MBA from the University of Michigan Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

Stephanie Kovalick, who has successfully led Sage's strategy practice for 10 years, has begun her planned transition into a senior advisor role, where she will remain actively engaged with clients and continue to serve as an integral part of Sage's leadership team.

"We are excited to support Stephanie as she transitions into a new role within our firm. Her many achievements and significant contributions during the past decade are testaments to her abilities as a proven leader and her many wonderful qualities as an individual," said Boh Hatter, Sage's president and head of the firm's marketing practice. "The evolution of our strategy practice to come under Jason's leadership further reflects our commitment to continuity and positions us for ongoing growth and expansion. As a vital part of our leadership team, he will make an immediate and measurable impact on our clients."

For more information on Sage Growth Partners and its award-winning healthcare strategy and marketing capabilities, visit sage-growth.com.



About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm with deep expertise in market research, go-to market strategy, and marketing communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Press Ganey, LexisNexis, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus Health, New Jersey Brain and Spine, Philips Healthcare, Cecelia Health and Xealth. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

For More Information

John Gonda

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SOURCE Sage Growth Partners