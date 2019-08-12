Sage Growth Partners Brings on its Fifth Client in the Virtual Care Space

BALTIMORE, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, today announced that it has been engaged by Forefront Telecare. SGP will provide research and strategy services to advance and accelerate Forefront's growth initiatives, bringing essential behavioral care to rural markets where there is a shortage of medical specialists.

Forefront Telecare is a national leader in behavioral telehealth with a commitment to bringing care to rural seniors and underserved markets across the country. Forefront links behavioral health specialists with patients through its Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant telehealth platform, enabling people located anywhere in the U.S. to get the behavioral care they need. As part of the engagement, SGP will leverage its expertise in virtual care to identify areas of opportunity for Forefront.

"When our new executive team began to assess the significant growth opportunities for the business, we quickly thought of Sage," said Rob Rebak, Forefront's CEO. "I've worked with the Sage in the past, and I knew they would be a valuable partner for our work at Forefront. We trust their outside-in approach - Sage's strategy team knows how to probe and listen carefully to the market to ensure we're focused on the right clients and building offerings to fit authentic needs. We're dedicated to our mission of bringing behavioral healthcare to people in parts of the country that need it, and Sage's work is going to help us grow in the right markets and in the right communities, bringing these essential services to more people, faster."

"We're very excited to bring Forefront on as our fifth client in the virtual care space," said Dan D'Orazio, SGP's CEO. "This is a market that's growing rapidly, and telepsychiatry for rural seniors is a very strong use case. There's widespread need for it, one that is compounded by the shortage of psychiatrists. Forefront is doing phenomenal work bringing speed and access to hospital, skilled nursing, and community care in rural markets, and we're delighted to be working with them to support this incredibly impactful work."

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing.

Founded in 2005, Sage Growth Partners is located in Baltimore, MD and serves clients such as Philips Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, Inspirata, Ingenious Med, and Olive. Visit us online at www.sage-growth.com.

About Forefront Telecare Inc.

Forefront is a pioneer and U.S. leader in the delivery of behavioral health services via our unique HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform which incorporates software, hardware and comprehensive service protocols developed over years in the field. Our national provider network of psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners and other behavioral health professionals work with Forefront to serve the behavioral health needs of our clients and patients. Through flexible scheduling technology, logistics and management systems combined with our deep behavioral health experience, Forefront is able to create solutions that effectively integrate with existing client systems and workflows.

