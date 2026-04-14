Sage Growth Partners Elevates Katy Gathright to Managing Director of Client Partnerships to Strengthen Account Leadership Capabilities

Move reflects firm's commitment to continued client growth and service expansion

BALTIMORE, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (Sage), a national healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm, today announced the promotion of Katy Gathright to managing director of client partnerships. The move reflects Sage's continued growth and its commitment to strengthening account leadership across its expanding client portfolio.

Sage Growth Partners (Sage), a national healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm, today announced the promotion of Katy Gathright to managing director of client partnerships.

Since joining Sage in 2023 as an account director, Gathright has led several high-impact client engagements helping organizations grow revenue, sharpen brand positioning, and develop award-winning thought leadership programs. Her contributions have also supported new business growth, reinforcing Sage's reputation for delivering strategic insight and exceptional client service.

In her new role, Gathright will focus on leading key retained accounts, mentoring team members, expanding client relationships and scaling strategic initiatives to further strengthen Sage's ability to deliver data-driven growth strategies across the healthcare ecosystem.

"Katy has consistently delivered the strategic thinking and tactical execution that drives meaningful results for companies. This promotion recognizes the critical role she plays in the growth and success of Sage as we continue to scale our impact across the industry," said Boh Hatter, president and head of marketing at Sage Growth Partners.

Prior to joining Sage, Gathright held roles spanning marketing, communications, and editorial strategy. She previously served as marketing director for GiveCampus and Wellness Corporate Solutions (now powered by Labcorp), and was an associate at Bully Pulpit Interactive, a digital communications firm. She also worked with Jericho Writers as an Ultimate Novel Writing Course Moderator. Gathright earned her MFA degree from Johns Hopkins University and her bachelor's degree from Williams College. She has also studied at the University of Oxford.

For more information on Sage Growth Partners and its award-winning strategy, research and marketing capabilities, visit sage-growth.com.

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm with deep expertise in market research, go-to market strategy, and marketing communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Press Ganey, LexisNexis, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus Health, New Jersey Brain and Spine, Philips Healthcare, Cecelia Health and Xealth. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

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SOURCE Sage Growth Partners