Sage Growth Partners Expands Commercial Leadership

National healthcare consultancy and marketing firm hires Sr. Vice-President of Business Development to meet growing market demand and client partnership opportunities

BALTIMORE, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, today announced that Drew Whalen has been hired as Senior Vice-President, Business Development.

Whalen brings more than 20 years of healthcare experience and a track record of winning new business and operationalizing new partnerships with the likes of CVS, Mass General Brigham, Duke Health and Philips Healthcare. His experience includes a wide range of market segments, including healthcare IT, bio/pharma, medtech, payers, and digital health.

Prior to joining SGP, Whalen was most recently Vice President, Business Development for Pattern Health where he created commercial strategies to drive topline company revenue growth for the early-stage digital startup. Previously, he also held multiple leadership roles with Philips Healthcare, Eliza Corporation and Sanofi.

"As the healthcare, technology and private-equity markets continue to evolve and new growth opportunities present themselves, it is crucial to have team members that possess deep front-line experience in developing successful multi-channel business sales strategies," said Dan D'Orazio, CEO, Sage Growth Partners. "Drew is a trusted industry leader who further elevates our firm's capabilities and brings a uniquely sophisticated entrepreneurial mindset to us and our client partners."

Whalen is a graduate of the University of Vermont, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. He earned his MBA, with a concentration in Entrepreneurship Marketing from the Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College, in Wellesley, MA.

"In many ways, I now feel at home as I have partnered with Sage Growth Partners for many years while I was working on the client side. I am thrilled to join their team and contribute to the high-level of market knowledge and critical thinking that exists throughout the firm," said Whalen. "I look forward to developing new collaborative relationships within the market to help deliver outsized value to our partners and accelerate their growth journey."

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare advisory firm with deep expertise in market research, strategy, and communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, ProgenyHealth, the National Minority Health Association, Philips Healthcare, U.S. Renal Care, Quest Diagnostics, Livongo, and Syft. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

