Sage Growth Partners Recognized as a Top Agency of the Year

Annual awards program honors most outstanding PR agencies and campaigns

BALTIMORE, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a nationally recognized healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, is pleased to announce that it has been honored as a 2023 Top Small Agency of the Year by Ragan's PR Daily.

The annual industry awards recognize the country's most outstanding PR agencies, teams, campaigns and communication efforts. The Small Agency of the Year category specifically honors companies with annual revenues between $5 and $15 million. Winners are chosen from thousands of entries submitted by both national and international agencies.

"We are proud to continually be recognized for our agency's strategy, creativity and results," said Boh Hatter, Sage Growth Partners Chief Marketing Officer and one of the firm's managing partners. "Our ongoing PR success is a result of our ability to first develop undeniably strong and engaging content, and then couple that with longstanding editorial relationships to secure extensive media coverage and unparalleled placements for clients."

The SGP team possesses extensive healthcare subject matter knowledge to provide insights and strategies that consistently translate into effective campaigns and award-winning assets and media placements.

"From collaborating with our internal team, to securing media placements and industry interviews, Sage has been a valuable PR partner that exceeds expectations," said Kenneth Young, CEO, Medecision.

Founded in 2005, SGP provides services that create value and accelerate commercial success for growth-minded healthcare organizations.

"Sage provides a high-level of professionalism and communications counsel that enables our physicians to proactively seek out and secure media opportunities within our market and across the country," said Reza Karimi, MD, Neurosurgeon, New Jersey Brain and Spine. "Their support has been invaluable as we seek to continually grow our practice's reputation and revenue."

Through deep domain expertise and an uncommon ability to blend research, strategy and marketing, SGP helps clients achieve sustainable growth and success.

"Sage Growth Partners provides truly integrated services that deliver exceptional results," said Josh Holmes, senior vice-president of business development, Integrated Home Care Services, Inc.

Winners of PR Daily's Top Agencies Awards will be honored at a ceremony and luncheon on June 14 at the Yale Club in New York City.

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare advisory firm with deep expertise in market research, strategy, and communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Medecision, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus; Best Buy Health, New Jersey Brain and Spine, the National Minority Health Association, and Philips Healthcare. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

For More Information

John Gonda

616-309-4888

[email protected]

SOURCE Sage Growth Partners