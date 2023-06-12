Sage Growth Partners Recognized as a Top Agency of the Year

News provided by

Sage Growth Partners

12 Jun, 2023, 08:46 ET

Annual awards program honors most outstanding PR agencies and campaigns

BALTIMORE, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a nationally recognized healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, is pleased to announce that it has been honored as a 2023 Top Small Agency of the Year by Ragan's PR Daily.

The annual industry awards recognize the country's most outstanding PR agencies, teams, campaigns and communication efforts. The Small Agency of the Year category specifically honors companies with annual revenues between $5 and $15 million. Winners are chosen from thousands of entries submitted by both national and international agencies.

"We are proud to continually be recognized for our agency's strategy, creativity and results," said Boh Hatter, Sage Growth Partners Chief Marketing Officer and one of the firm's managing partners. "Our ongoing PR success is a result of our ability to first develop undeniably strong and engaging content, and then couple that with longstanding editorial relationships to secure extensive media coverage and unparalleled placements for clients."

The SGP team possesses extensive healthcare subject matter knowledge to provide insights and strategies that consistently translate into effective campaigns and award-winning assets and media placements.

"From collaborating with our internal team, to securing media placements and industry interviews, Sage has been a valuable PR partner that exceeds expectations," said Kenneth Young, CEO, Medecision.

Founded in 2005, SGP provides services that create value and accelerate commercial success for growth-minded healthcare organizations.

"Sage provides a high-level of professionalism and communications counsel that enables our physicians to proactively seek out and secure media opportunities within our market and across the country," said Reza Karimi, MD, Neurosurgeon, New Jersey Brain and Spine. "Their support has been invaluable as we seek to continually grow our practice's reputation and revenue."

Through deep domain expertise and an uncommon ability to blend research, strategy and marketing, SGP helps clients achieve sustainable growth and success.

"Sage Growth Partners provides truly integrated services that deliver exceptional results," said Josh Holmes, senior vice-president of business development, Integrated Home Care Services, Inc. 

Winners of PR Daily's Top Agencies Awards will be honored at a ceremony and luncheon on June 14 at the Yale Club in New York City.

About Sage Growth Partners
Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare advisory firm with deep expertise in market research, strategy, and communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Medecision, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus; Best Buy Health, New Jersey Brain and Spine, the National Minority Health Association, and Philips Healthcare. For more information, visit sage-growth.com

For More Information
John Gonda
616-309-4888
[email protected]

SOURCE Sage Growth Partners

Also from this source

ProgenyHealth and Sage Growth Partners Recognized for Best Use of Media Relations in 2023 HITMC Awards

Sage Growth Partners Releases New Report on How Healthcare Technologies and Services Providers Can Thrive in Competitive Markets

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.