Sage Growth Partners Releases a New Report on What Employers Want From Chronic Condition Management Solutions

Digital health solutions are gaining popularity with self-insured employers to manage increasing medical, pharmacy costs

Digital health solutions are gaining popularity to manage increasing medical and pharmacy costs

More than two thirds of large, self-insured employers offer employees chronic condition management solutions; digital (68%) and non-digital (67%) solutions are used about equally.

Almost three-quarters (72%) of employers consider it very or extremely important to offer digital solutions like Omada, Livongo, and others, to help employees manage their own health.

The top reasons to offer a digital solution are the ability to control medical and pharmacy spend (61% and 53% consider these very important) and to promote employee wellness and satisfaction (54% and 50% consider these very important).

Behavioral health rivals traditional chronic conditions for mindshare

While diabetes, obesity, and heart disease continue to be top health concerns for self-insured employers, mental and behavioral health is close behind, with 75% of employers saying it is a priority.

The pandemic has exacerbated mental health and stress; more than half of U.S. adults (53%) say their mental health had deteriorated due to COVID-related worry and stress. 3

The longer the pandemic persists, the more likely that behavioral health issues will rise in importance.

Low employee adoption, single disease solutions, and a lack of ROI challenge digital health vendors

Almost half (47%) of respondents say low employee engagement is a key barrier to addressing health conditions with digital solutions.

Nearly three quarters (71%) would prefer a single vendor that can address multiple chronic conditions—but only one in five (21%) are aware of a vendor that can do this.

Two in five (40%) believe employees won't engage with multiple vendors, preferring a single digital solution.

Lack of budget is cited as a barrier by 36% of respondents, indicating the importance of vendors' ability to prove return on investment.

"The ability to remotely manage chronic conditions has become increasingly important during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stephanie Kovalick, SGP's chief strategy officer. "Like telehealth and other remote care solutions that have gained traction out of necessity this year, these modalities are here to stay. Though employees currently rely equally on digital and in-person solutions for chronic care management, we expect to see a shift in 2021, as consumer demand for digital tools—and the control and flexibility they provide—increases. Vendors will need to be attuned to employers' top priorities; it's clear that the ability to show ROI and effectively engage employees are key areas that will lead to success."

Media Resources

Download the full report, Filtering through the Noise: What Employers Want from a Chronic Condition Management Solution , for a deeper look at the findings.

To arrange an interview with SGP leadership to discuss the report in more detail, please contact Boh Hatter at [email protected] , or by calling and leaving a message at 410-534-1161.

Methodology

Sage Growth Partners interviewed 12 industry leaders and conducted a quantitative survey that received 230 responses in the summer of 2020. Over half of respondents (58%) were from companies with more than 4,000 employees, while the remainder had 1,001 to 4,000 employees. All respondents represented benefits administration within the finance and human resources functions.

