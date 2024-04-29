Sage Growth Unveils Brand Refresh to Reflect National Scope and Impact of Firm

Healthcare Growth Strategy and Marketing Firm Launches Refreshed Identity and Website, Showcasing Extensive Expertise and Market Gravitas

BALTIMORE, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm, today announced the completion of a comprehensive brand refresh, showcasing a new logo and website that underscore the company's expanding influence, client roster, and commitment to excellence in the industry.

For nearly two decades, Sage has delivered pragmatic strategy expertise and attained notable growth marketing success within the healthcare industry. While the company is widely acknowledged for its deep expertise in the business of healthcare, cutting-edge thought leadership, and innovative brand and campaign execution, there has been an increasing recognition that the legacy brand did not entirely capture the firm's extensive and evolving capabilities.

"The new brand represents our current identity — showcasing the depth of our insights and the efficacy of our brand and campaign initiatives," said Boh Hatter, Sage's Chief Marketing Officer and one of the firm's four managing partners. "Our ability to leverage the synergies among our subject matter experts, research and strategy team, and growth marketing agency is both potent and distinctive. I believe the new brand and website authentically convey this."

From venture and private equity backed organizations, to large publicly traded companies, Sage has built longstanding relationships that deliver and endure. Through its full-service internal marketing agency to dynamic research-based capabilities, Sage can quickly identify high value markets and work to provide successful and credible economic value for client partners.

"Thriving in competitive and dynamic markets has always been a challenge," explained Dan D'Orazio, Sage's CEO and its most tenured employee. "Sage was founded with the mission of enabling our clients to grow faster, smarter, and more effectively. We take great pride in our legacy. Our updated brand and identity mirror our achievements, healthcare expertise, and keen market insights. Since 2005, we've consistently delivered on our commitments, and this refreshed brand will propel us into the next phase of growth and success."

For more information on Sage Growth Partners and the firm's extensive healthcare capabilities, visit sage-growth.com.

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm with deep expertise in market research, go-to-market strategy, and marketing communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Medecision, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus Health; Best Buy Health, New Jersey Brain and Spine, the National Minority Health Association, and Philips Healthcare. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

