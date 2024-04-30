Sage Growth Partners Announces Marketing Partnership with Cognition Corporation

Baltimore-based healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm

to support strategic marketing, thought leadership, and lead acquisition services

BALTIMORE, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm, is pleased to announce their selection as the retained marketing agency partner for Cognition Corporation, a company specializing in product compliance and development for the life sciences industry.

Based in Lexington Massachusetts, Cognition provides a design control software platform that helps companies meet regulations faster and enables real-time traceability to turn disconnected manual data into structured submissions that allow faster go-to-market functionality.

The newly announced partnership between the two companies will focus on supporting the development and execution of a variety of strategic marketing efforts, thought leadership materials, social media activities, and lead nurturing programs.

"For more than 20 years Cognition Corporation has been providing product development and guided compliance solutions to the life science industry," said Gerald Wesel, CEO, Cognition. "We were seeking a marketing agency partner that would be able to join us and quickly complement our industry knowledge by providing innovative and effective marketing solutions that produce demonstrated results. The team at Sage has proven themselves to be exceptional partners in all regards."

"We are very pleased to be further expanding our relationship with Cognition, following several successful research and strategy engagements," said Boh Hatter, Sage Growth Partners' Chief Marketing Officer and one of the firm's managing partners. "Having a solid foundational strategy in place lays the groundwork for very effective marketing efforts. This is what differentiates us from other companies. Our firm is uniquely built to provide significant industry knowledge and expertise to help our clients succeed in a crowded and competitive marketplace, such as the life sciences industry. We are looking forward to a continued partnership with the Cognition team."

For more information on Sage Growth Partners and the firm's extensive healthcare capabilities, visit sage-growth.com.

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm with deep expertise in market research, go-to market strategy, and marketing communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Medecision, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus; Best Buy Health, New Jersey Brain and Spine, the National Minority Health Association, and Philips Healthcare. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

For More Information

John Gonda

616-309-4888

[email protected]

SOURCE Sage Growth Partners