Sage Park Austin Establishes Community Partnerships to Offer Inpatient Hospice Services to Residents

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Park Austin Senior Living Community is honored to announce the establishment of multiple community partnerships to offer General Inpatient (GIP) hospice services within their community.

Sage Park Austin has partnered with Tree Oaks Hospice and Summit Home Health and Hospice offering varying levels of hospice care for appropriate patients. Services include, but are not limited to, extended nursing support, pain and symptom management, and interdisciplinary hospice support in a residential setting.

Sage Park Austin Senior Living announces the establishment of community partnerships offering general inpatient hospice services to serve residents with honor and compassion.

"The partnership between Sage Park and the teams of Tree Oaks Hospice and Summit Home Health and Hospice allows for a smooth transition from hospital to hospice care to ensure patients and families receive compassionate, high-quality, end-of-life care," says Hugo Mata, Executive Director of Sage Park Austin.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was recently awarded management of the senior living community formerly known as Juniper Village at Spicewood Summit located in Austin, Texas. As of August 2025, Watercrest Senior Living stepped in to provide operational leadership of the community under new management and launched the brand repositioning to Sage Park Austin. This expansion broadens Watercrest Senior Living operations across the Southeast into Texas and includes the launch of two additional communities rebranded as Sage Park San Antonio and Sage Park Guadalupe.

Under the management of Watercrest Senior Living, Sage Park Austin was prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report earning "Best in Nursing Homes/Short Term Rehabilitation" in the 2025-26 Best Senior Living Communities Report, with an impressive score of 5.0 out of 5.0 in overall ratings.

Sage Park Austin offers assisted living, short term rehabilitation, and long-term skilled care with signature programming designed to achieve personal wellness and healthy aging. The Sage Park Wellness Department is focused on prevention, healing, and care specific to the unique needs of each resident, helping them to live life to their fullest. Residents enjoy Watercrest's signature Live Exhilarated programming, featuring a dynamic calendar of activities and outings, 3 Chef-prepared meals daily with restaurant style dining, and an Individualized Service Plan (ISP) tailored by care specialists for each resident's personal needs. The community is conveniently located at 4401 Spicewood Springs Road in a peaceful area of northwest Austin with easy access to St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital, and a multitude of physicians and medical providers. To schedule a tour, contact the community at 737-530-7729.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

