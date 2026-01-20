Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Paulina Bawa as Memory Care Director of Watercrest Fredericksburg Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group is pleased to announce Paulina Bawa as Memory Care Director of Watercrest Fredericksburg Assisted Living and Memory Care in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Watercrest Fredericksburg is preparing to welcome residents this spring to the stunning 142-unit luxury senior living community as new construction nears completion.

Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly welcomes Paulina Bawa as Memory Care Director of Watercrest Fredericksburg Assisted Living and Memory Care. The community will celebrate their grand opening and open doors to new residents this spring.

Since immigrating to the United States 15 years ago, Paulina has dedicated her life to the call of nursing. Her healthcare journey began as a nurse aide where she quickly discovered her deep passion for caring for others and led to her nursing career. With her Watercrest core value of Compassion, Paulina dedicates herself to respecting each individual person while inspiring purpose, hope and meaningful quality of life for those that she serves. She is committed to learning and excellence in senior living, particularly in honoring seniors living with Alzheimer's and other dementia-related illnesses. Paulina believes that nursing is not just a profession, but a calling that empowers individuals to truly maximize quality of life each day.

"Paulina is a great addition to our Watercrest family as she exudes warmth, approachability and a genuine interest in positively impacting the lives of our seniors," says Diana Marks, Executive Director of Watercrest Fredericksburg. "We are thrilled for Paulina to be part of our team welcoming residents to their beautiful new home here at Watercrest Fredericksburg."

Watercrest Fredericksburg will offer 106 assisted living and 36 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care, conveniently located at 4525 Spotsylvania Parkway across from the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and just a few miles from the newly opened Veterans Health Care Center. The architecture and design boasts a stunning promenade, fireplace lounge, multiple dining options, theater, library, billiards, spacious courtyards with fountains and Watercrest's premier Spa W. The surrounding area provides historical sites, hiking trails, art galleries, plentiful shopping and fitness amenities, and charming chef-owned restaurants and craft breweries. For a virtual tour of this stunning community, visit Watercrest Fredericksburg on YouTube.

Watercrest principals, Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, are setting exceptional standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities from South Florida to Virginia. Watercrest Fredericksburg is a project partnered with Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II, LP and Centric Development, and financed by Carter Bank & Trust.

For community information, contact Watercrest Fredericksburg at 540-274-1953 or email [email protected].

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work,Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

