Sagent Appoints Sridhar Sharma President As Dara Platform Goes Live For U.S. Mortgage Servicers

COPPELL, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagent, a leading provider of mortgage servicing technology, today announced the appointment of top industry technology leader Sridhar Sharma as President, effective immediately.

As Sagent President, Sharma will lead Sagent's global team of Fintech and mortgage servicing specialists and work closely with customers and prospects of all sizes, including many of America's top mortgage servicers, to accelerate transformation with Dara – Sagent's revolutionary end-to-end mortgage platform. Dara by Sagent was built ground-up to deliver unparalleled efficiencies through friction-free Agentic automation, a built-in compliance core, and simplified user experiences for both operators and homeowners across the entire loan servicing lifecycle.

"Dara represents one of the most significant innovation overhauls the $14 trillion U.S. mortgage industry has seen in decades. I am eager to help our partners scale with confidence and make the process of home ownership easier and more joyful for all", said Sridhar. "Having seen first-hand the value that thoughtful AI can deliver, we can unlock new possibilities for our client partners through interoperability between Dara's Agentic AI flows and other digital assets in the ecosystem."

Sharma previously led product and technology at Mr. Cooper, serving as Chief Innovation and Digital Officer from 2015 until the company's 2025 sale to Rocket Companies. During this time, the tech-forward firm grew into America's largest mortgage servicer. Sharma's deep experience in the industry along with his track record in delivering world-class AI products will help drive further innovation and ensure seamless execution as servicers implement and adopt the Dara platform.

"Sridhar Sharma is one of the mortgage industry's top Fintech leaders because he has both the technological expertise as well as the intimate, ground-level knowledge of mortgage operations," said Sagent Chairman and CEO Chris Marshall. "Bringing Sridhar into Sagent is a major win. His exceptional leadership and innovation expertise will be instrumental in driving the next phase of growth for Sagent in 2026 and beyond."

Sharma, along with the Sagent executive team, will run day-to-day Sagent operations, product, technology, and customer engagement.

About Sagent

Sagent powers America's top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, retain, and modernize the homeownership experience for millions of borrowers. Servicers use our flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is backed by Warburg Pincus, one of the world's leading private equity investors, and powers trillions in outstanding mortgage servicing for its customers. Visit www.sagent.com to learn more.

