SageSpring Wealth Partners Celebrates Deborah Jenkins' Retirement and Welcomes Brad Clayton as Chief Compliance Officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After 16 years of exemplary service, SageSpring Wealth Partners celebrates the retirement of Deborah Jenkins, and welcomes Brad Clayton as new Chief Compliance Officer. Deborah, a cornerstone of the company's compliance department, leaves behind a legacy of integrity, professionalism, and dedication. In honoring Deborah's contributions, SageSpring expresses profound gratitude and heartfelt appreciation for her unwavering commitment over the years.

Deborah's tenure at SageSpring has been marked by her remarkable leadership and tireless efforts in revolutionizing the company's compliance landscape. She played a pivotal role in transforming the department into a beacon of integrity and efficiency, guiding the team through challenges with her expertise and unwavering commitment to upholding ethical standards. Her impact extends far beyond regulatory paperwork, as she leaves behind a lasting legacy of excellence and professionalism.

Reflecting on her time at SageSpring, Deborah shared, "Jeff gave me an amazing opportunity to work with so many wonderful people. I am grateful to work with people who care not only about their clients and each other but doing things right, which has made my compliance job so much easier. I am thankful the last 16 years of my career have been with SageSpring."

After holding the position of Deputy Chief Compliance Officer since 2023, Brad is excited to step into the CCO role at SageSpring during such an exciting time in the firm's history. In Brad's words, "Compliance and risk management are vital for ensuring that we continue to act in our clients' best interest, and I look forward to building upon the firm's well-established culture of compliance."

Mark Deering, Senior Executive Vice President & Managing Partner, expresses his gratitude for Brad and the work he has done to support the firm and its advisors. He shared, "As we continue to grow, it remains essential to have expertise like his to guide our firm's compliance. Brad embodies the values we hold at SageSpring, and we're excited for him to lead our compliance department into the future."

In anticipation of the upcoming transition, President Jeff Dobyns shared his confidence in Brad and his capabilities, stating, "I have all the confidence in Brad and his skills, and I'm excited to see how he can take our compliance to the next level in his new role. Congratulations to both Deborah and Brad as they begin these new chapters!"

About SageSpring

From its humble beginnings in 2002 to today, SageSpring–formerly Southwestern Investment Group–has continuously taken a holistic approach to financial advice. By prioritizing clients' well-being, SageSpring gets to know what matters to clients in order to tailor counsel, helping clients reach their financial goals. SageSpring's comprehensive money-management strategies are designed to help clients build a life of wealth and long-lasting financial independence.

For more information or to speak to an advisor, visit sagespring.com.

Investment advisory services offered through SageSpring Wealth Partners, an independent registered investment adviser. SageSpring Wealth Partners is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Representatives may not be registered to offer securities and advisory services in all states.

Deborah Jenkins is a Branch Supervisor and Brad Clayton is a Branch Associate with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

