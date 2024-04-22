Ten SageSpring Advisors Rank on Forbes 2024 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SageSpring Wealth Partners is thrilled to announce ten of its financial advisors have been recognized on the prestigious Forbes Best-in-State list for 2024. These advisors have showcased their exceptional expertise and dedication to their clients, securing their places among the top financial advisors in their respective states.

For SageSpring, this accomplishment marks yet another year of consistent excellence, with its advisors maintaining a strong presence on the Forbes list for five consecutive years. This ongoing recognition reflects SageSpring's steadfast commitment to delivering personalized financial solutions and industry-leading service.

Jeffrey Dobyns, President of SageSpring, expressed his thoughts on the continued success of the firm's advisors, stating, "It is truly an honor to see our advisors being acknowledged on the Forbes Best-in-State list once again." He continued, "This recognition is a testament to their devotion to serving clients with the highest level of expertise and integrity."

Looking ahead, Dobyns remarks, "As a firm, we will remain committed to upholding the highest standards of service, and we are honored to be acknowledged by Forbes for this." The Forbes Best-in-State ranking, developed by SHOOK Research , is a highly respected industry benchmark that evaluates advisors based on a rigorous set of criteria. Through interviews and in-depth analysis of each advisor's practices, Forbes ensures that only the most qualified financial advisors are included in its rankings.

Congratulations to the following SageSpring advisors for their "Best-in-State" ranking:

Tennessee

Jeff Dobyns , CFP®, CLU, CHFC | President, SageSpring

John Nail , CFP®, CHFC®, CASL®, CPA | Senior Executive Vice President, SageSpring

Alabama

Jesse Scroggins , AAMS®, CFP® | Executive Vice President, SageSpring

Nebraska

Matt Atchison | Senior Executive Vice President, SageSpring

Iowa

Brandon Kew , CFP® | Vice President, SageSpring

About SageSpring

From its humble beginnings in 2002 to today, SageSpring Wealth Partners has continuously taken a holistic approach to financial advice. By prioritizing clients' well-being, SageSpring gets to know what matters to clients to tailor counsel, helping clients reach their financial goals. SageSpring's comprehensive money-management strategies are designed to help clients build a life of wealth and long-lasting financial independence.

For more information or to speak to an advisor, visit sagespring.com.

Investment advisory services offered through SageSpring Wealth Partners, an independent registered investment adviser. SageSpring Wealth Partners is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Representatives may not be registered to offer securities and advisory services in all states.

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors 2024 ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. This ranking is based upon the period from 6/30/2022 to 6/30/2023 and was released on 4/3/2024. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 42,108 nominations, roughly 8,500 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors for more info.

Media Contact

Jessica Roberson

Corporate Marketing Manager, SageSpring

Branch Associate, RJFS

615.861.8876

801 Crescent Centre Drive, Suite 600

Franklin, TN 37067

SOURCE SageSpring Wealth Partners