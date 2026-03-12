Sagora Senior Living Reduces Senior Loneliness to 13% Through a Culture of Connection

With loneliness rates half the national average, Sagora communities demonstrate how meaningful connection and engagement improve residents' lives.

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagora Senior Living communities are helping reduce loneliness among older adults, reporting an average loneliness rate of just 13%—half the national average of 26%. Through intentional programming, meaningful relationships, and a strong focus on connection, Sagora communities are creating environments where seniors build friendships, stay engaged, and live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

As loneliness among older adults continues to draw attention from healthcare leaders and policymakers nationwide, senior living communities that prioritize meaningful connections are emerging as an important part of the solution.

Across Sagora communities, the average rate of loneliness among residents is just 13%—half the national average. This reflects Sagora's core value of Excellence, which means exceeding expectations in everything we do. While the industry average for loneliness among seniors is 26%, Sagora communities consistently perform far better because of our intentional focus on connection, engagement, and resident well-being. Our goal is always to continue raising the standard, ensuring every resident feels seen, valued, and connected.

"At Sagora, our core value of Excellence means exceeding expectations in everything we do," said Christal Hoffman, Vice President of Corporate Operations at Sagora Senior Living. "Creating opportunities for connection and meaningful relationships is one of the most powerful ways we support residents' well-being. We are proud that our communities are helping reduce loneliness and build vibrant connections every day."

From the moment someone walks through the doors of a Sagora community, they are welcomed into an environment designed to foster belonging and connection. Friendly faces, warm greetings, and genuine companionship are part of daily life. Team members take the time to know residents personally—their stories, preferences, and passions—creating authentic relationships built on trust, care, and connection.

One resident shared it best:

"I've never lived anywhere this friendly. There's always someone to talk to, laugh with, or sit beside at dinner. These people aren't just neighbors—they're my friends."

That sense of friendship and connection is cultivated through engaging lifestyle programming that meets residents where they are. From group fitness classes and creative workshops to book clubs, game nights, and educational talks, residents are encouraged to participate in ways that feel meaningful to them. Outings into the surrounding community—whether it's a local restaurant, museum, or seasonal event—help residents stay connected to the world around them while strengthening relationships within the community.

But combating loneliness goes beyond activities alone. It's found in shared meals, spontaneous conversations, and the comfort of knowing someone is always nearby. Dining spaces are intentionally designed to bring people together, encouraging conversation and connection. Common areas buzz with laughter and friendship, and even quiet moments—like enjoying coffee with a neighbor or sitting outdoors—become opportunities to build meaningful connections.

Sagora's resident-first philosophy ensures that care extends beyond physical needs to emotional and social well-being. Teams understand that companionship and connection are just as vital as support services. A check-in, a smile, or a thoughtful conversation can make all the difference—and often does.

This commitment to connection has a real and lasting impact. Research consistently shows that strong social bonds contribute to improved mental health, better physical outcomes, and increased longevity. By reducing loneliness and fostering meaningful relationships, Sagora isn't just enhancing day-to-day life—it's helping residents live longer, healthier, and more connected lives.

Sagora Senior Living manages 91 communities across the United States, serving thousands of residents through independent living, assisted living, and memory care. Across every community, the goal remains the same: to create environments where connection, engagement, and meaningful relationships thrive.

Why This Matters

As the senior population continues to grow across the United States, creating environments that foster connection and belonging is becoming increasingly important. Senior living communities play a vital role in helping older adults remain socially engaged, active, and supported. Through a focus on meaningful connection and resident-first care, Sagora Senior Living is helping address one of the most pressing challenges facing older adults today—loneliness.

About Sagora Senior Living

Sagora Senior Living is a premier senior living management company dedicated to providing independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities that put residents first. With a focus on connection, dignity, and purpose, Sagora creates environments where seniors thrive through exceptional care, vibrant communities, and meaningful relationships.

