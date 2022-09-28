SAI360 and Colgate-Palmolive Take Home Multiple Brandon Hall Excellence Awards

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI360, in partnership with Colgate-Palmolive, recently won three 2022 Brandon Hall Excellence Awards for their creation of outstanding learning and development trainings. SAI360 has more than 20 years of experience partnering with organizations to deliver award-winning ethics and compliance programs.

The following programs developed by SAI360 and Colgate-Palmolive were recognized:

"Annual Ethical Leadership Training Program" Gold Award for Best Advance in Compliance Training

"Global Anti-Bribery: A Trip Around the World eLearning Course" Gold Award for Best Advance in Custom Content

"Gifts: It Doesn't Have to be Awkward" Bronze Award for Best Use of Video for Learning

Judged by a panel of independent industry experts and Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives, entrants were evaluated on program design and delivery, measurable benefits, overall impact and fit with organization's needs.

Earlier this year, SAI360 was awarded two 2022 Anthem Awards for workplace education and training videos. Jennifer Farthing, EdD, Senior Vice President of Learning, attributes these awards to her team's emphasis on quality learning design.

"Our trainings feature engaging content and relatable scenarios that put the learner at the center of a story," explains Farthing. "This helps employees make an emotional connection with the topic, which is the most effective way to engender long-term retention."

To see the full list of award winners, visit excellenceawards.brandonhall.com.

About SAI360

SAI360 is the leading ESG cloud provider connecting GRC, EHS, Sustainability and Learning. Our SAI360 platform streamlines workflow and drives outcomes through flexible, scalable, and configurable modules. Our integrated approach sets us apart, helping organizations thrive, create trust, understand their impact, and achieve resilience for over 25 years. SAI360 is headquartered in Chicago, with operations and customers across the globe. Discover more at sai360.com.

About Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is a research and analyst firm, with more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering research-based solutions that empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day.

