SAI360 Placed Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI360 (formerly SAI Global), provider of a leading risk, learning, safety, and sustainability platform, today announced that SAI360 has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools1 for its offering, SAI360 GRC. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"In a field of 17 vendors, we are thrilled to be recognized as an industry leader for the third consecutive year," said Peter Granat, Chief Executive Officer SAI360. "On the heels of our company rebranding to SAI360 to unify our name, logo, and visual identity around the visionary SAI360 platform, we believe this is further validation of our expertise in this space, our continuous innovation, and proven delivery of solutions for customers across the globe.''

SAI360 believes its Leader position validates its integrated view of risk management and the company's comprehensive VRM solution that is delivered in all geographies, across covers four core industries: healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and energy. Out-of-the-box templates and an automated vendor portal are some of the many robust features of the SAI360 VRM solution, which is offered primarily as a SaaS platform.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Additional resources:

1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools, Joanne Spencer, Edward Weinstein, Luke Ellery, 30 August 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SAI360

SAI360 (formerly SAI Global) is a leading provider of Risk, Learning, EHS, and Sustainability software. Our cloud-first SAI360 platform contains flexible, scalable, and configurable modules for a better vantage point on risk management. Our unified approach to risk management is what sets us apart, helping organizations across the globe manage risk, create trust, and achieve business resilience for over 25 years.

SAI360 is headquartered in Chicago, U.S., and operates across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Pacific. Discover more at sai360.com or follow us on LinkedIn. To see our platform in action, request a demo.

Media Contact:

Tara Sawyer

Director, Communications

M: +1 (508) 345-1570

SOURCE SAI360