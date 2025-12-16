SEABOURN SECURES DEAL WITH IMG TO BROADCAST FIFA WORLD CUP 26™ LIVE ACROSS OCEAN FLEET, ON SPORT 24 SPECIAL EVENT CHANNELS

Soccer fans can celebrate the FIFA World Cup 26™ while enjoying a signature luxury experience at sea

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in luxury cruising and expedition travel, announced that it has secured the rights from IMG to broadcast the FIFA World Cup 26™ live across its ocean fleet. From June 11 through July 19, 2026, guests aboard Seabourn's three ocean ships will have the opportunity to watch all 104 matches of the tournament, hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, on Sport 24 Special Event Channels.

Whether sailing through the historic ports of the Mediterranean or cruising the rugged coastlines of Alaska, guests on board can enjoy every moment of the world's most celebrated sporting event.

"Soccer is the most popular sport across the globe, and the FIFA World Cup™ is its pinnacle event," said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. "We know how important it is for our guests to experience these matches live while traveling to extraordinary destinations on board our ships. This is just one more way we deliver unforgettable moments at sea, where the thrill of global sport meets the elegance of luxury travel."

Kate Garden, Commercial Director, IMG, added: "The FIFA World Cup 26™ represents a truly global celebration of sport, and we are pleased to support Seabourn in delivering an unforgettable viewing experience for fans on board. Guests will be able to enjoy the atmosphere and excitement of the tournament as we bring the spirit of the stadiums to sea next summer."

Booking a 2026 voyage means guests can look forward to uninterrupted FIFA World Cup 26™ access via Sport 24 Special Event Channels, from the comfort of their suite to dynamic shipboard settings where fans come together.

Sample voyages during tournament time include:

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK).

About IMG

IMG is a leading global sports marketing agency, specializing in media rights management and sales, multi-channel content production and distribution, brand partnerships, strategic consulting, digital services, and events management. It powers growth of revenues, fanbases and IP for more than 250 federations, associations, events, and teams, including the National Football League, English Premier League, International Olympic Committee, National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, ATP and WTA Tours, the AELTC (Wimbledon), Euroleague Basketball, CONMEBOL, DP World Tour, and The R&A, as well as UFC, WWE, and PBR. IMG is a subsidiary of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company.

