SailGP and CBS Sports Announce Multi-Year Television Rights Extension for 2026 and 2027 Seasons

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SailGP, the most exciting racing on water, and CBS Sports have announced a two-year extension of their U.S. television agreement today. The first multi-year U.S. television deal for SailGP will feature more than 50 hours of coverage each season of the Rolex SailGP Championship across CBS Sports platforms in 2026 and 2027.

CBS will broadcast SailGP's events with highlights on key weekends over the 2026 and 2027 Seasons to capture mass U.S. audiences, while CBS Sports Network will feature live coverage of several racing days.

Sir Russell Coutts, SailGP co-founder and CEO, said: "This landmark multi-year extension with CBS Sports is a powerful endorsement of SailGP's continued growth in the U.S. and the momentum of the championship globally. CBS Sports has been an outstanding partner since day one, and together we've brought high-performance racing to millions of new fans. This agreement ensures SailGP will continue to reach mainstream sports audiences and showcase one of the world's fastest-growing sports properties."



Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Sports, said: "CBS Sports is looking forward to building on the success of our partnership with SailGP as they continue to deliver world-class events that capture a global audience. We're thrilled to bring even more electrifying, high-speed racing to fans across the U.S."

CBS Sports has been home to the global racing championship in the U.S. since 2019, and in November, SailGP's The Race to Abu Dhabi broadcast drew 3.469 million viewers (Nielsen) – the most-ever for a SailGP broadcast in the U.S. and the most-watched sailing race in history in the country, surpassing the previous high (3.266 million) from the 1992 America's Cup on ABC. Overall last season, SailGP's dedicated global broadcast audience soared to nearly 215 million, averaging 18 million viewers per event.

The 2026 Season will kick off with the Oracle Perth Sail Grand Prix presented by KPMG broadcast on CBS on Sunday, January 18 at 3 p.m. ET.

CBS broadcast windows for 2026 include:

Sunday, January 18

Saturday, February 28

Saturday, April 18

Sunday, June 7

Saturday, July 5

Saturday, September 5

October broadcast - TBA

November broadcast - TBA

December broadcast - TBA

