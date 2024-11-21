SailGP and Rolex announce Title Partnership, marking a new era for the global racing championship

ADD HERO IMAGE ONCE FINALIZED

Partners since the league's inception, Rolex expands its commitment to SailGP as the first Title Partner for the elite sail racing competition - now known as the Rolex SailGP Championship.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SailGP is proud to announce a new era in its long-term partnership with Rolex – welcoming the Swiss watchmaker onboard as the first Title Partner for the global racing championship. The transformative agreement between the two brands – both synonymous with achievement, innovation, and performance – demonstrates a strategic shift to elevate the sport's premier global championship, with Rolex at its heart.

Sir Russell Coutts, SailGP CEO, with Joel Aeschlimann, Rolex International Sponsorship Manager, attending the SailGP 2025 Season Launch Event at Expo 2020, ahead of the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas in Dubai, UAE. Thursday 21 November 2024. Photo: Simon Bruty for SailGP. Handout image supplied by SailGP. Editors note: This image has been digitally retouched.

The expanded agreement will usher in the beginning of the Rolex SailGP Championship.The news builds on an enormously-successful founding partnership that began in 2019.

SailGP CEO Sir Russell Coutts said: "The dawn of the Rolex SailGP Championship marks a new era in our sport – a testament to a shared pursuit of excellence, both on and off the water. Rolex's heritage of performance and precision perfectly complements SailGP's mission to redefine the sport of sailing – an annual championship, providing thrilling racing in iconic global destinations. SailGP and Rolex are now one and the same, and we're incredibly proud to share this journey with them."

Arnaud Boetsch, Director of Communication & Image at Rolex, said: "For almost a century, Rolex has been synonymous with achievement across the world's most iconic sports, including nearly 70 years of involvement with sailing. SailGP is a trailblazer, representing precision, teamwork and innovative technology. Since the series' inception, Rolex has celebrated the journey of the sport and its athletes, marked by exceptional performance, incredible milestones and powerful emotions, both on and off the water. On the eve of this highly anticipated 2025 Season, I would like to congratulate Russell Coutts on his leadership to elevate the championship to new heights over the past five years and thank him for our partnership. We are thrilled to deepen our support as Title Partner and celebrate the success of SailGP, reinforcing our shared vision to push boundaries and inspire future generations."

From this weekend, the Rolex SailGP Championship will be integrated across all aspects of the SailGP ecosystem redesigned to create a more immersive and informative viewing experience for fans watching from home. The partnership also includes a suite of updated broadcast graphics across SailGP's Emmy award-winning broadcast graphics, LiveLine, course maps, turning marks, and other live features. The new-look championship marque will also make its debut on all SailGP digital channels - web, social and the SailGP app - with additional branding elevating the event experience, providing a premium, cohesive aesthetic to the Race Stadium at Mina Rashid and across the calendar.

As part of the agreement, Rolex will also become Title Partner for the Rolex Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix, unfolding over two action-packed days of racing, March 15-16, 2025. The Swiss watchmaker will also continue as Official Timepiece of SailGP through to the end of Season 14, supporting the league's long-term growth and expansion of its fanbase. Additionally, Rolex will further develop high-quality content in partnership with SailGP that takes fans behind the scenes, to inspire and instigate positive change.

The grand reveal of the new Title Partnership was made at the launch of the Rolex SailGP 2025 Season Championship – an exclusive event held at UAE Pavilion, Expo City in Dubai. Invited guests, including all 12 SailGP national teams, celebrated the news, whilst enjoying an immersive glimpse of the season ahead. Earlier this week, SailGP announced Emirates and DP World as Global League Partners, and named its 12th and final team for the 2025 Season - the Red Bull Italy SailGP Team.

The Rolex SailGP 2025 Season Championship gets underway this weekend, unfolding over two action-packed days of racing on the pristine waters of Mina Rashid. The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas is set to be a flagship event on the Middle East sporting calendar – the third time SailGP has visited the city. Remaining tickets are available for purchase at SailGP.com/Dubai .

SailGP is broadcast in 212 territories around the world. Visit SailGP's How to Watch webpage to find out how to access the season-opener.

ABOUT SAILGP // The most exciting racing on water, SailGP is a global championship with national teams battling it out in identical high-tech, high-speed 50-foot foiling catamarans at iconic venues around the world. Racing faster than the wind at speeds approaching 100 km/h (60 mph), SailGP is driven by the sport's top athletes, with national pride, personal glory, and bonus prize money at stake. Powered by nature - wind, sea and sun - driven by purpose, SailGP races for a better future. Visit SailGP.com to find out more.

ABOUT ROLEX AND SAILING // Rolex celebrates human achievement, recognizing the journey marked by milestones and emotions that culminates in momentous moments – defined by a path followed, not just a trophy. Since the late 1950s, Rolex has championed the perseverance and resilience in sailing across all its forms – from pioneering feats of exploration to legendary offshore races, prestigious yacht clubs and its most successful sailors. Today, Rolex supports the innovative future of sailing through its Title Partnership of the Rolex SailGP Championship, the world's leading sailing series where the best sailors compete in identical supercharged F50 foiling catamarans on some of the world's most famous harbors. Furthermore, Rolex is Title Sponsor of 15 major international events, from the annual Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race and the biennial Rolex Fastnet Race to grand prix competition at the Rolex TP52 World Championship and spectacular gatherings at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and the Rolex Swan Cup. Rolex also partners institutions that share the brand's enduring commitment to sailing, including the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, New York Yacht Club, Royal Malta Yacht Club, Royal Ocean Racing Club, Royal Yacht Squadron and Yacht Club Costa Smeralda. Integral to this relationship are the towering figures in the sport, and Rolex honors their perpetual determination in the pursuit of excellence. From groundbreaking round-the-world yachtsman Sir Francis Chichester to modern-day sailors who embody adaptability, teamwork and precision, its family of Testimonees includes legends Paul Cayard and Robert Scheidt, the most successful Olympic sailor of all time, Sir Ben Ainslie, and heroes at the heart of SailGP, Hannah Mills and Tom Slingsby.

