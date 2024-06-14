SailGP Season 4 Grand Final in San Francisco Sets Sail in One Month

The ultimate battle will unfold over two days of racing (July 13 - 14) on San Francisco Bay, with the global league crowning the winner in one final USD $2 million race.

Media accreditation is open, with all ticket categories on sale now.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just one month remains until SailGP - the most exciting racing on water - returns to San Francisco Bay for the Season 4 Grand Final on July 13 - 14. The event marks the final stop on a record 13-event calendar for the global racing championship, which will see one team crowned winner.

The Season 4 Grand Final is SailGP's fourth iteration in San Francisco, and the third time the league has staged its Grand Final in the city.

Battling it out for the sport's top prize of USD $2 million, athletes from SailGP's 10 national teams will compete for the ultimate chance to lift the SailGP championship trophy - a feat only ever achieved by three-time SailGP champions Australia.

With one of the most technical and dynamic racetracks on the Season 4 calendar, San Francisco provides the ultimate test for the best athletes in the sport - representing the home team for this event, USA, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain, and Switzerland. All teams will compete in identical high-tech, F50 catamarans at speeds up to 60 mph (100 kmh).

Only one event - the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix (June 22-23) - remains before the San Francisco showdown, with competition across the fleet at an all-time high. Heading into New York, only eight points separate second and fifth place on the Season 4 Leaderboard, with more shake ups expected. Will three-time SailGP champions Australia claim a four-peat victory, can New Zealand hold off their nearest rivals to steal their crown - or could there be a shock in San Francisco?

What to expect at the Season 4 Grand Final

With an eager fan base and iconic racecourse, San Francisco Bay provides the ideal location for SailGP's unique, adrenaline-fueled fleet racing. A purpose-built Race Stadium at Yacht Club Peninsula (located near Marina Green) will provide front-row seating for fans across two categories - Waterfront Reserve and Waterfront Premium, as well as live racing commentary, food and beverage, entertainment and more. All tickets are on sale now, and selling fast. Find out more at SailGP.com/SanFrancisco .

This year, SailGP athletes will also go head to head with the San Francisco Giants for a special experience at Oracle Park on July 13. Select SailGP stars will take part in pregame batting practice alongside the Giants - more details to follow for accredited media.

Register now for media accreditation to enjoy the best possible onsite experience at the event.

MEDIA HUB // The SailGP Media Hub is a dedicated space for media to be able to cover SailGP events remotely and includes live streams and updates, press conferences participation and post-race athlete interviews.

