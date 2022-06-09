SailGP Teams Up with T-Mobile for Business for Sail Grand Prix in Chicago: T-Mobile United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier June 18 - 19, 2022

T-Mobile's 5G network – America's largest and fastest — ensures that SailGP's 5G technology applications will reduce global data and video latency during SailGP's award-winning, fully remote broadcast that leverages the Oracle cloud to globally transmit live racing data at low latency.

During the weekend at the SailGP race village at Navy Pier (June 18 - 19; 12 pm - 6 pm), T-Mobile charging stations will ensure fans have ample places to power their devices to capture all the on-water action provided by nine identical F50 catamarans – SailGP's hydro-foiling race boats – flying over Lake Michigan while sailing at 60+ mph speeds.

Callie Field, President of T-Mobile Business Group said: "This deployment is truly 5G in action. T-Mobile and SailGP are showcasing T-Mobile's industry leading 5G solutions for SailGP fans based in Chicago and throughout the country. SailGP is an incredible example of how companies can harness the power of our 5G Advanced Network Solutions product suite to make better use of their data, to deliver real value and results."

The SailGP action begins Wed., June 15 when Jimmy Spithill's United States SailGP Team launches for its first day of training. The American team's 5G-enabled F50 will be the first SailGP boat to ever sail on freshwater.

Spithill, CEO and Driver for the U.S. SailGP Team, said: "We can't wait to race in Chicago next weekend. It's a winning combination to have the incredible support of T-Mobile powering the F50 fleet and the support of the home crowd. Chicago has some of the greatest sports fans in the world and it's going to be an incredible event."

Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain and Switzerland will join the home team on Lake Michigan Thursday and Friday afternoon for training. Two-time SailGP champions, Tom Slingsby and the Australian team currently lead the standings after a victory in Bermuda last month, but Spithill and the American team are hungry for their first win, especially in front of the home crowd.

The T-Mobile United States Sail Grand Prix Chicago at Navy Pier race action begins locally at 2 p.m. CST Saturday and Sunday, June 18 - 19, and will be nationally broadcast live on CBS (3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST), and via the SailGP YouTube channel.

Fans can enjoy a fantastic weekend of racing with ticket options that appeal to every spectator experience. Packages include tiered viewing areas, on-shore and on-water VIP hospitality, live commentary and entertainment, plus access to the cutting-edge, wing-sailed race boats and exclusive opportunities to interact with SailGP athletes. Click HERE to purchase.

ABOUT SAILGP // SailGP races for a better future, championing a world powered by nature. The world's most exciting race on water, SailGP features national teams battling in short, intense races at iconic stadium-style venues across the globe, building to the grand final – and sailing's top prize of US$1 million. The high-tech, high-speed action features sailing's best athletes racing in identical hydro foiling F50 catamarans, flying at speeds exceeding 60mph. Visit SailGP.com for more information.

