Saint Anthony Hospital Provides Diet Advice for Healthy Kids Day

Pediatric Obesity Specialist Provides Practical Advice for Caretakers

CHICAGO, April 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent CDC reports shows childhood obesity rates have reached record highs, with 1 in 5 U.S. children and teens now being classified as obese, which is up from previous years and disproportionately affecting Hispanic and Black communities.

To provide solutions for National Healthy Kids Day on April 18, Dr. Hena Ibrahim, a board-certified pediatrician and specialist in pediatric obesity care at Saint Anthony Hospital, has provided practical insights parents need to know, including:

Foods to limit or avoid:

Fruit juice – even 100% juice contains concentrated natural sugar and calories Flavored yogurt – some varieties contain as much sugar as dessert Granola and granola bars – often high in calories and added sugars Commercial smoothies – may contain multiple servings of fruit plus added sugars Salads with high‑calorie toppings such as creamy dressings, croutons, and large amounts of cheese





Effective, fun ways to encourage children to be more active:

Model active behavior, children are more likely to be active if they see parents being active Plan family activities such as walks after dinner, bike rides, or trips to the park Break activity into smaller periods throughout the day if needed Limit recreational screen time and encourage outdoor play Let children choose activities they enjoy such as dancing, sports, swimming, martial arts, or playground games





Early steps to take if a child is gaining excess weight:

Speak with the child's pediatrician, who can review growth charts and BMI percentiles and evaluate related health concerns Focus on family lifestyle changes rather than single out the child Make small, sustainable adjustments such as replacing sugary drinks with water, adding family physical activity, and preparing more meals at home Seek additional support from pediatricians, dietitians, or obesity medicine specialists if needed Aim for 60-minutes of activity a day





How parents can communicate without harming self ‑ esteem:

Focus on health, energy, and feeling strong rather than body size or appearance Use supportive language such as: "Let's work on being healthier together as a family." Avoid blaming or shaming language Ask open‑ended questions like "What activities do you enjoy?" or "What healthy foods would you like to try?" Involve the child in choosing healthy changes and celebrate effort and progress rather than perfection



To schedule an appointment with a Saint Anthony Hospital pediatrician, please go to www.SAHChicago.org or call 773-484-1010.

About Saint Anthony Hospital

Since 1897, Saint Anthony Hospital has been an independent, non-profit community hospital serving Chicago's West and Southwest Sides. Dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare for all, Saint Anthony Hospital addresses the unique challenges of underserved communities through innovative care. The hospital offerings also include free bilingual health education and community outreach, and multiple outpatient and rehabilitation clinics across the region. Please visit www.SAHChicago.org for more information.

Media Contact: Marcus Durbin, [email protected], 773-415-4390

SOURCE Saint Anthony Hospital