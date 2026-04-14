Saint Anthony Hospital Now Offering Outpatient Adult Behavioral Health Services and Walk-In Therapy Appointments for Children

CHICAGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Anthony Hospital has expanded its behavioral health services to better serve Chicago's West and Southwest Sides. Starting April 14, Saint Anthony Hospital will be launching outpatient services for adult patients to develop coping strategies, improve daily functioning and enhance overall well-being.

With this expansion, community members will now have access to essential mental health services, allowing them to receive timely care that better meets their needs.

Saint Anthony Hospital's behavioral healthcare will offer psychiatric evaluations, diagnosis, and treatment of mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia.

"By offering outpatient services, Saint Anthony Hospital is assisting the community and providing an option for an under-resourced issue," said Saint Anthony Hospital's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Romeen Lavani. "It has become too common for our community to suffer from mental health crises and have no way of finding a solution. We want to help, and this expansion of service is one of the many efforts Saint Anthony Hospital has made for our community over the last 125 years."

After the success of SPARK, a mental health service launched specifically for children, Saint Anthony Hospital has now expanded services by providing walk-in appointments for patients under the age of 18.

"Mental health services are needed now more than ever, and Saint Anthony Hospital is looking to be a resource to an ever-growing problem for both children and adults," said Saint Anthony Hospital's Chair of Behavioral Health Dr. Anoop Takher. "By being available for children to receive immediate services and for adults that are trying to solve or improve their mental well-being, we are here for you."

Saint Anthony Hospital is committed to supporting children and adults' mental health and well-being and accepts most insurance and Medicaid. The team is an experienced, bilingual staff with specialized providers, to create a safe, caring, and supportive environment for people to thrive.

"Our community deserves the same high-quality healthcare as any other, and Saint Anthony Hospital is committed to removing every barrier that stands in the way," said Saint Anthony Hospital President and CEO Dorval R. Carter Jr. "When it comes to mental health, we've seen far too many roadblocks put in the way and we hope by offering outpatient service for adults and convenient walk-in availability for children we will see improved results for our community."

For more information about Saint Anthony Hospital's behavioral health services or to schedule an appointment, please visit sahchicago.org or call 773-446-2960.

About SPARK

Supportive Psychiatry and Resilience for Kids will provide an innovative care program that is dedicated to supporting children and teens' mental health and well-being. An expansion of Saint Anthony Children's Hospital, SPARK offers experienced staff members, individualized care plans, and short wait times to address kids most at risk with the help they need. SPARK is available to anyone up to 18 years old. For more information, go to sahchicago.org.

About Saint Anthony Hospital

Since 1897, Saint Anthony Hospital has been an independent, non-profit community hospital serving Chicago's West and Southwest Sides. Dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare for all, Saint Anthony Hospital addresses the unique challenges of underserved communities through innovative care. The hospital offerings also include free bilingual health education and community outreach, and multiple outpatient and rehabilitation clinics across the region. Please visit www.SAHChicago.org for more information.

Media Contact: Marcus Durbin, [email protected], 773-415-4390

SOURCE Saint Anthony Hospital