Saint Crewe Celebrates One Year of Community-Driven Growth, Retail Expansion, and Clinically-Tested Skincare for the Next Generation

The therapist-founded brand marks its first year with nationwide DTC growth, wholesale expansion into 12 states, a Revolve partnership, and a community-first model resonating with Gen Z and Gen Alpha

BATON ROUGE, La., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after launch, Saint Crewe is celebrating a breakout year, emerging as one of the most exciting new brands redefining skincare for Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Founded by licensed therapist Erin Piper, the brand has quickly gained momentum by blending clinically tested skincare with a confidence-first philosophy, meeting a new generation of consumers where they are and where the industry is headed.

In just 12 months, Saint Crewe has evolved from a purpose-driven launch into a rapidly scaling, multi-channel brand, now available direct-to-consumer across 48 states and at Revolve. Since its debut, Saint Crewe has generated significant early traction across retail, community, and brand-building initiatives, including:

Nationwide DTC footprint across 48 states

Wholesale expansion into 12 states, accelerating retail growth

Retail partnership with Revolve

NYC media launch event attended by leading beauty editors and tastemakers

The Saint Crewe Scholarship, awarding three recipients in its first year

A successful College Ambassador Program, activating a new generation of brand advocates

Community events hosted nationwide, creating in-person brand experiences

Influencer and social programs featuring Gen Z and Gen Alpha creators aligned with the brand

Collaborations with like-minded brands, expanding cultural relevance and reach

Together, these milestones reflect Saint Crewe's community-first growth strategy - one that prioritizes connection, education, and lasting brand affinity.

Saint Crewe was created to address a growing challenge: younger consumers are entering the skincare category earlier than ever, often using products not designed for their skin. Drawing on her background working with teens and families, Piper saw firsthand the link between skin health, self-esteem, and identity - and set out to create a brand that supports all three.

"We created Saint Crewe to give young people something they can safely say 'yes' to," said Piper. "This generation is incredibly informed - but they also deserve products and messaging that truly support them."

From day one, Saint Crewe has taken a thoughtful, clinically grounded approach to product development. Formulas are developed with dermatologists, clinically tested on 100 participants, including those with sensitive skin. Products are free from harsh actives often overused by younger consumers. They are also vegan, cruelty-free, and aligned with leading clean beauty standards.

The brand launched with a streamlined, four-product system - Clean Beam Balmy Dream, Team Gleam, Water Whip, and Goji Go + Glow - designed to support hydration, barrier health, and microbiome balance without overwhelming young users. With vibrant, joy-driven branding and sustainably minded packaging made from post-consumer recycled materials, Saint Crewe reflects the values of a new generation, prioritizing both self-expression and responsibility.

In its first year, Saint Crewe has distinguished itself not just through product, but through community, education, and cultural relevance. From editor-facing launch moments in New York to grassroots ambassador programs on college campuses, the brand has built a multi-layered ecosystem that connects with consumers both online and offline. Its partnerships with next-generation creators and brand collaborators have further cemented Saint Crewe as a brand that understands, and authentically participates in, youth culture.

"Year one was about proving the need," said Piper. "Year two is about scaling that impact, without losing what makes this brand so personal. We're not just building products, we're helping shape a healthier relationship with skincare for the next generation."

About Saint Crewe

Saint Crewe is a new dermatologist-tested, clinically backed skincare line formulated for Gen Z, crafted with clean, sustainable, high-quality ingredients, suitable for all skin types, especially for sensitive skin. Saint Crewe products are designed to make skin glow, with or without makeup. Gentle enough for sensitive skin yet powerful enough to deliver real, measurable results. Learn more at saintcrewe.com.

SOURCE Saint Crewe