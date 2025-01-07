Saint-Jean-Baptiste Electric Cooperative Signs Agreement with Landis+Gyr to Deploy Advanced Metering Technology

The Quebec utility will install the Revelo® grid edge sensing platform to enable energy efficiency and customer engagement programs

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint-Jean-Baptiste Electric Cooperative and Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) announced an agreement to deploy an advanced technology suite, featuring the Revelo grid edge intelligence platform, that will support the utility's grid modernization strategy.

"Power distribution faces numerous challenges that threaten its reliability, efficiency, and resilience. Aging infrastructure, increasing demand, grid congestion, environmental concerns, and cybersecurity threats are among the key challenges faced by distribution utilities. We chose the Revelo AMI platform to support our Grid Mod plan by deploying innovative products and solutions, with an eye toward future applications for load balancing, time-of-use rate support, EV penetration and customer efficiency programs," said Damien Tholomier, Saint-Jean-Baptiste General Manager.

Based in Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Quebec, the electric cooperative serves sixteen municipalities east of Montreal. The cooperative is one of eleven distribution utilities in the province. As a winter peaking utility, Saint-Jean Baptiste is preparing to meet Quebec's net-zero carbon emission goal for 2050 by enabling automated demand management and supporting further deployment of clean energy resources.

"Building an intuitive and robust grid requires real-time visibility and management at the edge of the grid. Revelo's high resolution data streaming capabilities, combined with powerful edge processing, delivers unmatched support for demand management, DER integration and outage prevention and restoration," said Prasanna Venkatesan, Executive Vice President for the Americas at Landis+Gyr.

"We're delighted to partner with Landis+Gyr in this next phase, which will ultimately provide homeowners and businesses with increased choice, and better and more accessible information about their energy consumption," said Damien Tholomier.

In addition to AMI, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Electric Cooperative is planning to upgrade its distribution management system to enable conservation voltage reduction, better integration of DERs and advanced outage management.

Revelo's unique grid edge features support a variety of connected AMI use cases to assist utilities with flexible grid management, including support for transportation electrification, distributed energy resources and circuit level capacity management. More than five million Revelo sensing meters are under contract and being deployed in North America.

About Saint-Jean-Baptiste Electric Cooperative

Saint-Jean-Baptiste Electric Cooperative is one of Canada's 151 distribution utilities and the last Cooperative in Quebec, with a service territory of 469 square kilometers, 437 kilometers of distribution line, and serving 7000 customers and 16 municipalities. The mission of Saint-Jean-Baptiste Electric Cooperative is to be involved in the energy transition and focus on members' needs by ensuring a reliable and affordable electricity supply. For more information, please visit our website www.coopsjb.com

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided around 9 million tons of CO 2 in FY 2023, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 2.0 billion in FY 2023, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,700 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

SOURCE Landis+Gyr