Saint Joseph’s University partners with national facilities management firm NEST to advance AI and analytics education

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Joseph's University and NEST , a national provider of integrated facilities management (IFM) solutions, announced a multi-year partnership designed to expand applied analytics education and create real-world learning experiences focused on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven decision-making.

NEST will sponsor the 2026 Saint Joseph's University High School Analytics Competition featuring 33 teams from 14 schools. This year will feature a new NEST AI Award, recognizing excellence in AI-related analysis and insight.

The competition includes an in-person event on March 11, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET at Saint Joseph's University, featuring the top eight high school teams. Judges will review and evaluate student analytics projects and provide feedback.

Participating high schools in the 2026 Saint Joseph's University High School Analytics Competition include:

Abington Senior High School

Camden Catholic High School

Cherry Hill High School East

Colegio San Ignacio

Episcopal Academy

Holy Ghost Preparatory School

La Salle College High School

Malvern Prep Mount

Saint Joseph Academy

Padua Academy

Salesianum School

Souderton Area High School

The Village School

Unionville High School

The collaboration also includes a semester-long data-mining project led by Kathleen C. Garwood, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Decision and System Sciences. University students will work with NEST on a full-semester exercise applying AI and machine learning to service provider pricing, meeting weekly with NEST leaders and using real-world data to develop and test models.

"This partnership with NEST reflects our commitment to experiential learning and preparing students to lead in an increasingly data-driven economy," said Dr. Garwood. "By connecting classroom instruction with real-world applications of analytics and artificial intelligence, we are giving students the opportunity to develop practical skills, engage with industry leaders, and understand how data can drive smarter decision-making across essential industries."

With this announcement, NEST continues to grow its relationship with Saint Joseph's University and the Haub School of Business. NEST CEO Rob Almond Jr., MBA '04, was inducted into the Haub School of Business Hall of Fame in 2024 and serves on the advisory board for the University's Department of Decision and System Sciences.

"Students learn best when they can connect classroom concepts to real problems and real data," said Almond, who has been CEO of South Jersey-based NEST since 2015. "This partnership creates meaningful opportunities for students to apply analytics and AI in ways that translate directly to the workforce, while also highlighting how facilities management has become a discipline driven by transparency, technology, and decision-making."

